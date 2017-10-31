WUOMFM

$1 million job training initiative aims to get Detroiters into workforce

By 2 minutes ago
  • Detroit skyline with GM building
    Pixabay.com

The city of Detroit is offering $1 million in grants to help lift residents out of poverty and into jobs.

The initiative is a partnership between the city and the Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation.

Grants are available to community organizations offering services like literacy education, vocational training, and support services to Detroit residents enrolled in SNAP -- the federal food assistance program. Jeff Donofrio is executive director of workforce development for the city of Detroit. He says low-income job seekers in the city often face many challenges. "A lot of times they need to complete high school. They need to get a vocational skill that would help them connect with a middle-skill job eventually," he said. He also says there's a skills gap in both metro Detroit and within the city that leaves many jobs unfilled. "We want to make sure that people have the basic skills, the soft skills, the vocational skills, and all the supports needed to connect with a good paying job that’s going to help them move out of poverty," Donofrio said. The grants are funded in part by compliance fees from construction projects that don't meet requirements for the number of Detroiters hired to work on the projects, such as Little Caesars Arena. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will also match up to 50% of non-federal funding used to provide training and employment services as part of the initiative. Organizations can apply for grants between $50,000 and $100,000. The deadline for grant proposals is November 27.

Tags: 
snap
low-income
poverty
Detroit

Related Content

New report shows just how much it costs to meet basic needs in Michigan

By May 5, 2017
Groceries, including milk, eggs and produce, sitting on a counter.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

"Making Ends Meet" is a new report from the Michigan League for Public Policy that reveals the average cost of living throughout Michigan.

In its seventh annual report, the policy organization analyzed housing data, child care costs, food expenses, health care costs, and other necessities to calculate a “basic needs income level.”

A water main break in Oakland Co. and a mayoral debate in Detroit

By & Oct 28, 2017
"Out of water" sign after Oakland County water main break
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

Thousands of people in Oakland County are still dealing with a mandatory boil water advisory this weekend. It was issued after a broken water transmission main caused system pressure to drop, and then extended after another leak was detected. The CEO of the Great Lakes Water Authority called it an "unprecedented" event in the regional water system's history, but this Week in Review, senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry tells Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth why he wasn't surprised.

Detroit Public Schools announces new strategic plan and enrollment hike

By Virginia Gordan Oct 26, 2017
Virginia Gordan / Michigan Radio

Enrollment in Detroit Public Schools Community District is up for the first time in 15 years. The recent fall count is 50,100 students, up ten percent from last year's 45,500. 

According to Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, this year saw the lowest departure of students to charter schools in four years, with fewer students leaving for surrounding districts and more returning. 

Vitti said enrollment is one of the most important indicators of the health of a school district.

Lessenberry on the new Detroit schools superintendent and child poverty in Michigan

By & Apr 19, 2017
Detroit Public Schools Community District sign
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The Detroit Public Schools Community District school board has chosen Nikolai Vitti as its first permanent superintendent. Vitti grew up in Dearborn Heights and is currently the superintendent in Duval County, Florida.

Michigan Radio Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and Senior News Analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss what the district's new pick means for Detroit schools. 