WUOMFM

1,200 without heat after car crash ruptures gas line in L'anse, Michigan

By Tyler Scott 19 hours ago
  • An early morning single-car accident severed natural gas service to the village of L'anse, Michgan, affecting around 1,2000 customers
    An early morning single-car accident severed natural gas service to the village of L'anse, Michgan
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Approximately 1,200 people in the eastern U.P. village of L’anse, Michigan are without natural gas service after a driver collided with a gas line early Friday morning.

According to Jeff Hubbard, emergency manager for Baraga County, a man who had been driving long hours crashed into a Semco Energy gate station at 3:43am, Friday. 

"The accident resulted in damage to the gas line, (and) a subsequent fire," Hubbard said. "The driver of the vehicle was taken from the scene and treated at a local hospital."

The name and condition of the driver are unknown, according to Hubbard. 

A spokesman for Semco Energy says crews are now working to restore service. Repairs to the gate station servicing L’anse are being made, while other Semco crews are working to shut off gas lines at each of the affected homes and businesses.

“Our crews are right now going to each home and business to turn the gas valves off,” said Tim Lubbers, with Semco Energy. “Once the city gate station is repaired, we will re-pressurize the system, and then we have to go to each individual homes, turn (the gas lines) back on and make sure their appliances are operating correctly.”

“So it is a time-intensive process,” Lubbers said.

Natural gas outages take longer to repair and restore service than electricity outages, according to Lubbers. He says customers may not realize this, since natural gas outages typically aren’t very common.

Lubbers says Semco does not have an official estimate for when service to L’anse may resume, despite reports estimating 2-3 days.

“Our crews are working diligently but it is going to take a while,” Lubbers said.

Weather forecasts predict overnight temperatures in the mid-twenties for the Christmas weekend, but county and village officials have opened warming centers for people affected by the outage. 

“A large majority of people use natural gas to heat their homes and businesses,” Hubbard said. “People are using electric space heaters, (and) we’ve opened a warming center at the Baraga high school, and people are urged to go there if they need to get warm."

Hubbard says a nearby hospital and senior center are already equipped with auxiliary heat.

Tags: 
natural gas

Related Content

Leaking natural gas hurts environment, but industry has little incentive to stop it

By Aug 22, 2016
University of Michigan public policy assistant professor Catherine Hausman says we need to be concerned about what happens to the environment when methane leaks from natural gas.
Steven Depolo / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The natural gas industry tells us that using natural gas is environmentally friendly. The industry says natural gas has fewer impurities than coal, and tells us its combustion yields mostly carbon dioxide and water vapor, so there’s less pollution.

But the main ingredient of natural gas is methane. And methane is one of the biggest contributors to climate change.

That’s why University of Michigan public policy assistant professor Catherine Hausman said we need to be concerned about what happens to the environment when methane leaks.

She also believes the utilities have little incentive to plug natural gas leaks. She recently wrote about the issue in an article at TheConversation.com and she joined Stateside to talk more about it. 

Coast Guard oil spill specialist says he's more concerned about the UP section of Line 5

By Oct 8, 2015
Enbridge Line 5 runs from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario.
Enbridge

There's been a lot of concern expressed about Enbridge's oil and liquid natural gas pipelines running under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.

But Keith Matheny of the Detroit Free Press reports that an oil spill contingency specialist with the U.S. Coast Guard is more worried about the above-ground section of Line 5 running across the Upper Peninsula.

From Matheny's piece:

Natural gas set to play major role in Michigan's energy mix

By Associated Press May 16, 2015
President-elect Trump claims that he is going to bring back coal production, but is there a market demand for it?
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Experts say that with at least nine coal plants in Michigan slated to shut down in the next 10 months, natural gas is the likely replacement as the primary source for generating energy.  But they are not predicting a large increase in natural gas production in the state. Instead, they say there likely will be more pipelines and other infrastructure built to import more natural gas from nearby Ohio and Pennsylvania.