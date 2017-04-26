1,500 miles of Michigan highways will get a speed limit boost

The speed limit on rural highways throughout Michigan will be lifted to 75 mph as soon as next week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that 600 miles of interstate will increase from 65 to 75 mph limits, and 900 miles of non-interstate highway will increase from 55 to 65 mph.

The first freeways to see 75 mph limits by mid-May will be Interstate 75 between Bay City and Sault Ste. Marie, stretches of U.S. 127 between the Lansing and Grayling areas, and U.S. 131 between the Grand Rapids and Cadillac areas. The Michigan Department of Transportation also will begin installing new 65 mph limit signs for trucks and buses.

The higher limits are required under a law signed in January. The changes mean that Michigan now has higher speed limits than any other Great Lakes state.

A number of safety groups, including the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety and AAA Michigan, oppose the higher speed limits, saying they will lead to higher crash rates.