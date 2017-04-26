WUOMFM

1,500 miles of Michigan highways will get a speed limit boost

  • speed limit sign
    The speed limit increases on some rural Michigan highways will start in mid-May.
    Famartin / Wikimedia Commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The speed limit on rural highways throughout Michigan will be lifted to 75 mph as soon as next week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that 600 miles of interstate will increase from 65 to 75 mph limits, and 900 miles of non-interstate highway will increase from 55 to 65 mph. 

The first freeways to see 75 mph limits by mid-May will be Interstate 75 between Bay City and Sault Ste. Marie, stretches of U.S. 127 between the Lansing and Grayling areas, and U.S. 131 between the Grand Rapids and Cadillac areas. The Michigan Department of Transportation also will begin installing new 65 mph limit signs for trucks and buses.

The higher limits are required under a law signed in January. The changes mean that Michigan now has higher speed limits than any other Great Lakes state. 

A number of safety groups, including the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety and AAA Michigan, oppose the higher speed limits, saying they will lead to higher crash rates.

speed limits
Michigan Department of Transportation

Related Content

IIHS: Michigan's higher speed limits will kill people

By Mar 12, 2017
user H.L.I.T. / Flickr

Michigan has a new law directing the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase speed limits to 75 miles an hour on up to 600 miles of rural highways in the state.

Russ Rader of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says there's decades of research proving that more people will die as a result.

For every five miles' increase in the speed limit on interstates and highways, says Rader, fatal crashes increase 8%.

State to test more durable road construction this year

By Mateus DeFaria Mar 7, 2017
Doug Kerr / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

New Michigan roadways may soon be getting the green light. 

This comes after the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) released a report earlier this year, announcing pilot projects to test better and longer-lasting road construction.

The report was presented to legislators this month. Gov. Snyder signed a $1.2 billion road improvement bill in 2015 that recommended the state study new ways to build roads.

I-75 construction starts Saturday and won't be done until 2019

By Bryce Huffman Feb 2, 2017
Orange construction barrels.
(Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio)

A two-year-long construction project on I-75 will complicate things for some Detroit-area commuters.

Southbound I-75 will close from Springwells street in Detroit to Northline Road in Southgate starting Saturday.

The construction project looks to make improvements to the Rouge River Bridge, fix patches of rough concrete, and increase safety on the highway through technological advancements.