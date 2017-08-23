WUOMFM

$2 million donated to Flint Promise college scholarship program

By 36 minutes ago
  Palace Entertainment Vice Chairman Arn Tellem (left) and CMS President Patti Poppe (right) hand $1 million checks to Community Foundation President Isaiah Oliver.
    Palace Entertainment Vice Chairman Arn Tellem (left) and CMS President Patti Poppe (right) hand $1 million checks to Community Foundation President Isaiah Oliver.
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Starting in 2018, Flint high school students will get some help to pay for college.

The Consumers Energy Foundation and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores are pledging $1 million each to start of Flint Promise program.  The Promise is patterned after similar college scholarship programs in other Michigan cities.

During a news conference, Consumers President Patti Poppe talked about young people overcoming obstacles with education.

“This is what is possible when people make investments in young people’s future,” said Poppe.

For the Flint Promise to provide college scholarship dollars into the future, it will be necessary to find additional donors.

Palace Entertainment Vice Chairman Arn Tellem says his boss, Pistons owner Tom Gores, agreed to donate to basketball great Magic Johnson’s push for a Promise program in Lansing - but only if Magic would do the same in Flint.

“Well that day is here,” Tellem told an audience at the Community Foundation of Greater Flint. “So Magic, wherever you may be, whether it’s in the states or vacationing in Europe, better stay close to your phone. A call is coming soon.”

Community Foundation President Isaiah Oliver says details of the Flint Promise are still being worked out, but money should be available for high school seniors graduating next year. 

For now, money will be available for students planning to attend Flint area colleges. 

