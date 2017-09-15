WUOMFM

2 Minnesota moms charged in Michigan genital mutilation case

By 42 minutes ago

Credit User: cseeman / Flickr

Two Minnesota mothers have been charged in an investigation of genital mutilation in a Muslim sect, months after bringing their daughters to a Detroit-area clinic.

A new indictment was unsealed Thursday in Detroit federal court, raising the number of defendants to eight. The eight include Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, who is accused of performing the procedure.

The Associated Press isn't naming the Minnesota moms to protect their daughters' identities. The moms are charged with conspiracy and genital mutilation.

Nagarwala denies any crime and says she performed a religious custom on girls from her Muslim sect, the Dawoodi Bohra. She's been in jail without bail since her arrest in April.

The indictment says Nagarwala performed genital mutilation on six girls, but prosecutors say the number could be much higher.

Tags: 
Female genital mutilation

Related Content

Female genital mutilation now a felony in Michigan

By Jul 24, 2017
inside the chambers of the Michigan lesilature
Michigan Municipal League

Governor Rick Snyder signed a large bill package last week that makes female genital mutilation a felony in Michigan, but he could see more bills on this issue headed to his desk. The additional bills deal with police training and parental rights.

Detroit-area doctor involved in female genital mutilation case denied house arrest

By Jul 19, 2017
Gavel
Flickr/Joe Gratz / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A federal judged today denied a bond motion for a Detroit-area doctor at the center of a female genital cutting case.

This motion would have allowed Dr. Jumana Nagarwala to be placed under house arrest. Instead, Nagarwala remains at the Wayne County Jail.

Shannon Smith, Nagarwala’s attorney, says the judge denied the motion because her client's international connections maker her a flight risk.

“But the court really left the door open that if we’re able to come back in with some different ideas, he may reconsider,” Smith said.

The legal context for groundbreaking female genital mutilation case

By Jun 27, 2017
little girl walking away from camera
unsplash

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is the cultural, and sometimes religious, practice of cutting young girls – often with the goal of restricting their ability to enjoy sex later in life.

The practice became a federal crime in 1996, but now for the first time, the government is prosecuting an alleged case of FGM.

The investigation is focused on a clinic in metro Detroit. Last week, prosecutors released a new indictment. A total of six adults are now facing charges. They're all members of a small Indian Muslim sect. Authorities say they have identified six victims, four girls from Michigan and two from Minnesota. The charges include "conspiracy to commit female genital mutilation." 

2 Detroit-area moms charged in probe of genital mutilation

By Associated Press Jun 21, 2017
user Thomas Anderson / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Two Detroit-area women have been charged with allowing their daughters to undergo genital mutilation as federal authorities expand their case against members of a Muslim sect.

A new indictment filed Wednesday raises the number of people charged in the case to six. The indictment also adds four girls from Michigan to the group of alleged victims. The case began with two girls from Minnesota.

We are not naming the two women to protect their daughters' identities. A judge entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of the women and released them on bond.