3 officers remain on leave after Grand Rapids shooting

Three Grand Rapids police officers remain on paid administrative leave as state police investigate an exchange of gunfire earlier this month that left an 18-year-old probation violator dead.

Grand Rapids police Chief David Rahinsky tells The Grand Rapids Press that the department is following protocol following officer-involved shootings. He isn't commenting on details about the case until after the state police conclude their investigation.

Police were attempting to take Malik Carey of Grand Rapids into custody on May 3 when police say he refused to comply with officers' commands, produced a handgun and fired at the officers. Authorities say that Carey was shot twice. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is conducting its own internal investigation as well.