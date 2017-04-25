WUOMFM
Related Program: 
The Environment Report

3 years later, the Flint water crisis has changed how other cities deal with infrastructure

By 59 minutes ago
  • The Flint Water Treatment Plant
    The Flint Water Treatment Plant
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Three years ago today, the city of Flint switched to the Flint River for its drinking water. We all know how that story goes.

So now, three years later, how has what happened in Flint changed the way we look at our drinking water?

“The events that have happened in Flint have re-prioritized things for many of the communities; well, all the communities we work with,” says David LaFrance, CEO of the American Water Works Association. It’s an industry group for water system operators. He spoke last month at a water summit in Flint.

LaFrance says his group is advising cities to remove lead service lines over time, as they can afford it, and keep up with corrosion control to keep lead out of the water.

And cities around the country have been doing a lot of double checking since Flint.

Last spring, the EPA reminded water systems they should have a list of what their water pipes are made of, and make those lists public.

Elin Betanzo directs the safe drinking water program with the Northeast-Midwest Institute.

“So across the state of Michigan, water systems have been putting a bigger emphasis on reviewing their records. If they’re not able to come up a complete inventory, they’re starting to take stock of what they have,” she says.

She says this also means checking to make sure they’re testing the right homes; those that are at the highest risk of having lead service lines.

The EPA did not provide anyone for an interview for this story.

Water expert Marc Edwards of Virginia Tech University says that the events in Flint have changed the way we understand our water systems, and the way regulatory agencies deal with contamination problems.

“And lead was something that was once ignored, covered up, and now it’s taken very seriously and we’re even starting to see some improved sampling in schools, which I thought we might never see in my lifetime,” he says.

Edwards also says that compared to the Washington, D.C. lead-in-water crisis in the early 2000s, the events in Flint have led to major changes within regulatory agencies.

“I think one of the more profound regulatory changes that people don’t even talk about is the fact that people have been indicted for what occurred,” says Edwards. “And as I travel the country, I go to state regulatory agencies. Good, honest people at these agencies tell me that this is such an example that when they see something wrong now, they can just say ‘well, if we don’t do something, we’re going to be like MDEQ in Flint. We want to do our jobs.’”

Edwards says there have been positive changes at EPA's Region 5 (the region that includes Michigan), but overall, EPA still needs improvement.

“EPA’s got some serious problems, they’re very much in need of reform; bipartisan. I’m afraid that’s not going to happen at the present moment, but never give up hope,” he says.

Tags: 
Flint
Flint water crisis
environmental protection agency

Related Content

“Don’t mess with the Great Lakes:” GOP Rep. Upton opposes rumored EPA Region 5 closure

By Apr 19, 2017
Saugatuck Dunes.
Rapid Growth Media

Michigan's lawmakers are reacting to an unconfirmed report that the EPA is thinking of shutting down its Region 5 office in Chicago. Under the plan, the Chicago office would merge with the Region 7 office in Kansas.

Republican Congressman Fred Upton represents Michigan’s 6th District, located in the southwest corner of the state along the shore of Lake Michigan. He spoke with Stateside about the potential proposal, which he said was “not a wise move.”

More federal websites change what they say about climate, environment

By Apr 6, 2017
markbwavy / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Some government websites are changing what they say about the environment, and a group of researchers is keeping track. Researchers in the U.S. and Canada are continuing to back up scientific data from federal agencies in the U.S.

They’re also keeping a close eye on how information is changing on federal websites like the EPA, the State Department and the Department of Energy, along with other federal agency sites, and they've been finding changes are happening.

EPA awards $100 million to Flint water crisis recovery

By Mar 17, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The city of Flint is getting a big bundle of cash from the federal government to help the city’s recovery from its water crisis.

Congress approved $100 million for Flint last year, but it took until this week for EPA administrator Scott Pruitt to formally award it.  

“The people of Flint and all Americans deserve a more responsive federal government,” Pruitt said in a written statement, “EPA will especially focus on helping Michigan improve Flint’s water infrastructure as part of our larger goal of improving America’s water infrastructure.”

EPA denies plan (at least right now) to merge Region 5 with Kansas office

By Apr 17, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has no current plan to close its Region 5 branch office in Chicago, and calls a Chicago Sun-Times newspaper story reporting the possibility an "unsubstantiated rumor." 

But despite saying the story "has no merit," there's clearly a reason for the rumor.

An EPA official says the agency may merge two of its branch offices, but hasn't decided if it will, let alone which ones. 