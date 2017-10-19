300 more homes added to DEQ's investigation into water contamination near Grand Rapids

More people in West Michigan might be getting their drinking water tested for chemical contamination.

The state has added 300 homes to its investigation, about 10 miles north of Grand Rapids.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is expanding its investigation after more research was done on how PFASs spread.

Wolverine Worldwide is believed to be the source of the toxic chemicals discovered in private wells earlier this year.

Now the company is offering to test water samples from all the homes in the area that use private drinking wells, and it will provide bottled water until test results come back.

So far, 14 homes in the original testing area showed PFASs above the EPA's advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.

Residents can find more information about the investigation on the DEQ’s website.