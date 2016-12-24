41 troopers graduate, join the Michigan State Police

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A class of new troopers is reporting for duty at the Michigan State Police.

There will be 41 new troopers at posts across the state next week. They graduated Thursday as part of the 131st trooper recruit school.

Gov. Rick Snyder and Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue congratulated the new officers and urged them to do their best. Etue told them, "Treat others the way you want to be treated."

Awards were given for academic achievement, marksmanship and outstanding performance. Trooper Thomas Gladney III was selected to speak on behalf of all the graduates.

They spent about six months in training, from writing reports to learning about firearms and performing first aid. The next class of troopers will graduate on Feb. 3. Motor carrier officers will graduate Jan. 6.