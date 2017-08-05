5 candidates face off in the Lansing mayoral primary Tuesday

Lansing voters will take a step toward electing a new mayor August 8th.

On Tuesday, Lansing will hold a mayoral primary election which for the first time in a dozen years will not feature Virg Bernero on the ballot.

Bernero’s decision not to run for re-election this year opened the door to five candidates seeking Lansing’s mayor’s office.

Lansing’s mayoral primary is a political battle featuring a current state lawmaker, an Olympic medalist, a former city councilman, a Trump supporting retiree and the son of a prominent medical marijuana shop owner.

Andy Schor is looking to move his office from the state capitol to city hall across the street.

Former Olympian Judi Brown-Clarke already works at city hall. She’s been a Lansing city council member since 2013.

Harold Leeman Jr. is a former city council member. He was also charged with embezzlement earlier this year.

Daniel Trevino is another Lansing mayoral candidate with legal issues. The 20-year-old son of a medical marijuana shop owner was charged earlier this year with felony assault.

And then there’s Michael Joseph Gillenkirk. He’s a retiree who’s previously worked for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and the state Republican Party.

The primary’s top two vote recipients will square off in November’s general election.