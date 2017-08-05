WUOMFM

5 candidates face off in the Lansing mayoral primary Tuesday

By 26 seconds ago
  • Lansing city hall (file photo)
    Lansing city hall (file photo)
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Lansing voters will take a step toward electing a new mayor August 8th. 

On Tuesday, Lansing will hold a mayoral primary election which for the first time in a dozen years will not feature Virg Bernero on the ballot.

Bernero’s decision not to run for re-election this year opened the door to five candidates seeking Lansing’s mayor’s office.

Lansing’s mayoral primary is a political battle featuring a current state lawmaker, an Olympic medalist, a former city councilman, a Trump supporting retiree and the son of a prominent medical marijuana shop owner.

Andy Schor is looking to move his office from the state capitol to city hall across the street.  

Former Olympian Judi Brown-Clarke already works at city hall.   She’s been a Lansing city council member since 2013.

Harold Leeman  Jr. is a former city council member.  He was also charged with embezzlement earlier this year. 

Daniel Trevino is another Lansing mayoral candidate with legal issues. The 20-year-old son of a medical marijuana shop owner was charged earlier this year with felony assault.

And then there’s Michael Joseph Gillenkirk.   He’s a retiree who’s previously worked for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and the state Republican Party.

The primary’s top two vote recipients will square off in November’s general election.

Tags: 
Virg Bernero
Andy Schor
judi brown clarke
michael joseph gillenkirk
danny trevino jr
harold leeman jr
lansing mayoral race
election 2017
lansing

Related Content

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero won't seek re-election

By Feb 27, 2017
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

After 12 years as Lansing’s mayor, Virg Bernero says he won’t seek re-election this fall.

Bernero says he will step down as mayor when his term ends in 10 months, citing his family as his reason to not seek re-election.

During his tenure, the Capitol city has weathered the Great Recession, which forced deep budget cuts due to lost tax revenue. Nevertheless, Bernero says Lansing received millions of dollars of economic development during that time as well.