$500K grants will help Grand Rapids area nonprofits supply affordable housing

By 32 minutes ago
  • Grand Rapids
    Two Grand Rapids nonprofits received $500k grants to create more affordable housing in the city.
    Steven Depolo / Flickr

Two Grand Rapids area nonprofits will use new grant money to help supply affordable housing.

The grants came from Project Reinvest: Neighborhoods, a program of the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit NeighborWorks America. It awarded a $500,000 grant to both Habitat for Humanity of Kent County and LINC Up. 

NeighborWorks America is a coalition of public and private partners that want to create affordable housing for communities throughout the country.

BriAnne McKee, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Kent County, says the grants going to two separate groups shows that organizations in the city can work together to solve issues.

“But also it demonstrates the need for this kind of intentional investment in affordable housing in our neighborhoods,” McKee said.

Organizations in Kalamazoo and Detroit also received grant money from NeighborWorks America to create affordable housing. McKee says the grant is important because many minimum wage workers can’t afford to own homes in the city.  And McKee says that's a really big problem. 

“As housing plays such a critical role in ensuring that people have that basic need met so they can have the opportunity to thrive and meet all the other needs in their lives,” she said.

According to a report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, people in Michigan need to earn more than $16 an hour to afford the average two-bedroom rental home in the state. In other words, full-time minimum wage workers would have to nearly double their weekly hours to afford the average monthly rent.

Tags: 
Grand Rapids
affordable housing
kent county
habitat for humanity

Grand Rapids non-profit plans to buy 177 homes in area to preserve affordable housing

By Jun 27, 2017
Dustin Dwyer / Michigan Radio

A non-profit in Grand Rapids says it’s reached an agreement to buy 177 homes to preserve affordable housing in the region.
The Inner City Christian Federation, or ICCF, plans to buy the homes from a Chicago-based investment company, known as RDG. Michigan Radio first reported in April that RDG had quietly become the single largest investor in single family homes in Grand Rapids, with more than 140 properties in the city alone.

ICCF says its purchase agreement is for 177 homes in Grand Rapids, Wyoming and Eaton Rapids, near Lansing. 

Reporter’s Notebook: "Cash on the table" for my house exemplifies Grand Rapids’ housing boom

By Jun 13, 2017
stacks of hundred-dollar bills

I am switching roles a bit at Michigan Radio. The change requires me to sell my lovely house in Grand Rapids to work out of Ann Arbor.

Michigan becoming a seller's market as prices rise

By Jul 5, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

 Homes sales in Michigan is becoming a seller’s market.

After languishing for years, Michigan’s real estate market is apparently turning in favor of home sellers.

Darin Blomquist is with Attom Data Solutions, which tracks the real estate market.  Blomquist says home sale prices are improving in Michigan, including in parts of the state you wouldn’t expect.

Grand Rapids will spend money on affordable housing, but is it enough?

By Jun 9, 2017
Lindsey Smith

City commissioners in Grand Rapids are expected to vote next week on a budget that includes more money for affordable housing.

A preliminary plan released by the city in April included slightly more than $866,000 for the 2018 budget to launch an Affordable Housing Community Fund. The plan proposes about $1 million per year for future years. 

Grand Rapids is in the middle of a housing crisis, with relatively few homes or apartments available in the city, and prices skyrocketing.