7-day car insurance plans are popular in Detroit. Now, lawmakers want to ban them.

Stateside's conversation with Chad Livengood of Crain's Detroit Business.

Detroiters pay some of the highest auto insurance rates of anyone in the country. A significant share of the city’s residents do not make enough to pay for continuous insurance coverage. That presents problems when it comes time to get a vehicle registered.

As a result, many have turned to a legal workaround called 7-day auto insurance. Now, that loophole may be closing.

Stateside’s Cynthia Canty spoke with Chad Livengood of Crain's Detroit Business about the future of 7-day auto insurance.

