7-day car insurance plans are popular in Detroit. Now, lawmakers want to ban them.

Detroiters pay some of the highest auto insurance rates of anyone in the country. A significant share of the city’s residents do not make enough to pay for continuous insurance coverage. That presents problems when it comes time to get a vehicle registered.
A wreck like this one could strike an uninsured driver's wallet.
As a result, many have turned to a legal workaround called 7-day auto insurance. Now, that loophole may be closing. 

Stateside’s Cynthia Canty spoke with Chad Livengood of Crain's Detroit Business about the future of 7-day auto insurance.

