$77 million development project announced for Detroit's Cass Corridor neighborhood

A new development project is coming to Detroit's Cass Corridor.

Midtown West will be a $77 million development project that will be located at what was once the Wigle Recreation Center near Midtown.

It will include a total of 335 residential units, 175 rental units and 160 units for sale. About 20% of those rental units will be affordable housing.

Councilwoman Raquel Castaneda Lopez represents the district where the project will be.

She says it’s important that development be done with and for the people.

“We recognize that every neighborhood has a history, every neighborhood has an identity and that’s integral to any development that comes to the city of Detroit,” Castaneda Lopez said.

Mayor Mike Duggan echoes the councilwoman’s sentiment for keeping the people who live in the neighborhood in mind during development planning.

“We're getting a chance to see what redevelopment means when you honor and respect the people who are here and you make the city available to those who want to join us,” Duggan said.

According to Duggan, the project will fill the largest city-owned vacant area in Midtown. Development is expected to being by fall of 2018.