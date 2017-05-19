In 90s, Detroit police relied on jail informants to close cases. Turns out, some may have lied.

Stateside's conversation with Ryan Felton, a writer for Jalopnik.

The online publication Jalopnik has released an investigative report which looks at whether the Detroit Police Department, back in the 1990s, used false statements from jailhouse snitches to close murder cases.

Ryan Felton is the reporter who wrote the story and he joined Stateside from the studios of the Radio Foundation in New York.

Listen to the full interview above to hear about the twists and turns of this story, why city hall was putting pressure on Detroit police to close murder cases, and what the byproducts of that pressure were.

