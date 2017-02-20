WUOMFM

AAA says statewide average gas prices have fallen in the past week

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 5 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.26 per gallon. That's about 52 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.20 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area, where it is down 1 cent from a week ago. The highest average was about $2.45 in the Marquette area. It was the sixth consecutive week that Marquette had the highest average price in the state.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

