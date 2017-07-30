AAU Junior Olympics underway in Southeast Michigan

Thousands of young athletes will spend the next week running, jumping and tumbling in Southeast Michigan.

The region is hosting the 51st annual AAU Junior Olympics. Events are taking place in various locations.

Paul Campbell is the games national chairman. He says the Junior Olympics is a stepping stone to a college scholarship for many athletes.

“Not all of them, but a good percentage of them will go on to college and get that college scholarship,” says Campbell.

Olympic Champion Carl Lewis is among those scheduled to take part in opening ceremonies in Ypsilanti on Monday.