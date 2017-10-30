WUOMFM
ACA enrollment opens this week for the first time under President Trump. What’s changed?

By 35 minutes ago
  • A hospital exam room.
    Herry Lawford / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

This Wednesday marks the start of the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

This fifth enrollment season is the first one under President Trump, and it’s marked by what critics call his efforts to undermine the ACA.

Marianne Udow-Phillips from the Center for Healthcare Research and Transformation joined Stateside to walk us through what to expect.

Listen above for the full conversation, or read highlights below.

On the likelihood of lower enrollment

The open enrollment period, which runs from November 1 to December 15, is considerably shorter than in previous years, when the period would end in March. Additionally, “there are days when the system will be down and there aren’t navigators to help, so it’s much more complicated for people to get into the system,” said Udow-Phillips.

“There are estimates out there that it will lower enrollment by 10 percent or more,” said Udow-Phillips. “People are really concerned about the complexity and, frankly, all of the press and all of the debates about the Affordable Care Act this summer … has left some people with the feeling that it has been repealed and that they’re not enforcing the mandate and there aren’t going to be choices of health plans.”

On health care plans in Michigan

The ACA “is not broken in Michigan,” said Udow-Phillips. “Michigan continues to have many choices of health plans. In fact we have eight health issuers in the state and every county has a choice of at least two health issuers.”

On rising prices in Michigan

The ACA was intended to provide for cost-sharing subsidies, so that the government would help pay for the co-pays and deductibles of those below a certain income, but “these cost-sharing subsidies were not paid, because the president said that they will not pay them, and Congress has not overruled that,” said Udow-Phillips. Because the law requires those lower prices for those in a certain income brackets, the insurance market in Michigan had to raise premiums for other plans to compensate for the government’s refusal to pay. The average price for an individual plan in Michigan has jumped nearly 27 percent.

On the Senate’s Murray-Alexander bill

The bipartisan bill sponsored by Senators Murray (D-WA) and Alexander (R-TN) “would help lower the costs,” said Udow-Phillips. “I think it could bring the costs down by 20 percent because it would pay for those cost-sharing reductions. It would allow flexibility in states. It would allow people to buy bronze plans who are older than 30.”

Obamacare rates set to rise sharply, depending on Trump administration decision

By Sep 1, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio/

Affordable Care Act health insurance rates may jump in Michigan next year, depending on a decision by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration has threatened to end Cost Sharing Reduction payments.  The federal government offers those subsidies to offset the cost of insurance policies that cover low income residents.  

State insurance officials say Michiganders buying health insurance through the marketplace will see rates rise between 16% and 59% next year.

Enroll Michigan's budget to enroll people in ACA cut 90%

By Sep 15, 2017
Enroll Michigan

The Trump administration is cutting funding for Enroll Michigan by 90%.

Enroll Michigan funds 30 subcontractors who help people obtain insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

ACCESS, a social service group in Dearborn that focuses on the Arab American community, also helps people obtain insurance under ACA. It will see its federal funding for those activities cut by 36%. 

Executive Director Dizzy Warren says people could have a lot more trouble getting the right kind of insurance now.

Snyder hopes Congress will “fix” ACA, restore insurance subsidies

By Oct 17, 2017
Photo of Gov. Rick Snyder
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Governor Rick Snyder says he’s concerned that President Trump’s decision to end subsidies that help low-income families pay for health insurance could make rates unaffordable.

Snyder says more study is needed to determine the state’s next move, but he hopes Congress will act quickly to settle things.

“I think there are reforms needed to the Affordable Care Act,” he said. “Some parts have worked well, others need more work, and the part that needs more work has been in the insurance markets. This makes it more challenging, but hopefully it gets to the point where Congress could hopefully do some bipartisan actions to improve things.”

About 156,300 Michigan consumers have subsidized health plans. It’s estimated the loss of the subsidies would cause their rates to spike by 28 percent.

The subsidies are already the subject of lawsuits. And there could be more legal action to challenge the presidential order to immediately end the subsidies.