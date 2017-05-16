WUOMFM

ACLU, NAACP-LDF demand Flint officials stop threatening residents' homes over unpaid water bills

By 17 hours ago
  • Water faucent in Flint.
    The civil rights organizations argue that because filters are still required to drink Flint's water, customers shouldn't be forced to pay water bills.
    Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The ACLU of Michigan and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund are calling for Flint City Council and Mayor Karen Weaver to suspend any efforts to impose liens on homes where resident's haven't paid their water bills. Those liens could eventually give the city the right to sell off the home if the debt isn't paid back. 

The city issued more than 8,000 notices in April warning water customers that if delinquent water bills go unpaid, they could face property liens that would foreclose their homes.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Flint officials, the civil rights organizations deemed the liens "exorbitant and unjust." 

ACLU of Michigan Executive Director Kary Moss authored the letter.

She wrote, "The city has the power to put a moratorium on home foreclosures which is the only equitable solution resulting from this tragedy. The suffering of Flint residents should not be compounded by the loss of their homes." 

The letter cites moral reasoning against water liens, and raises the possible illegality of such actions. The ACLU states that in order to make residents pay for water, the water is legally required to be fit to drink.

Officials from the EPA, as well as state and local governments, have stated that Flint's water is now fully within the requirements of the Lead and Copper Rule. However, Flint residents are still being urged to use water filters.

The ACLU and NAACP-LDF argue that requiring water filters implies the city's water is not fit to drink, and therefore Flint water customers should not be given an ultimatum to pay the bills.

Mayor Karen Weaver has said in past statements that she agrees with those who oppose the liens, but that the move may be required under city ordinance.

Flint water customers currently have until February 28, 2018 to pay outstanding water and sewer charges.

Tags: 
Flint water crisis
flint water bills
NAACP
ACLU of Michigan

Related Content

Flint mayor agrees with critics on water liens, but notices will still go out

By May 4, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Many Flint residents are upset that the city has started threatening to put liens on homes that are delinquent on their water and sewer bills.

Last month, the city of Flint sent out notices to more than 8,000 water customers.  The notices advise customers to either pay their delinquent water bills, or the city will put a lien on their home.   The delinquent bills amount to nearly $6 million.   

Mayor to outline plans for Flint's primary and backup tap water source

By Apr 16, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

This week, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will outline her plan for the source of her city’s tap water.

On Tuesday, Flint’s mayor will be joined by federal, state and local officials to release her recommendation for the City of Flint’s long-term primary and back-up water sources.

More Flint residents on the city's water shutoff list

By Mar 30, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A growing number of Flint water customers are being told to pay past due bills, or risk having their service shut off.

The city is under pressure to get more water customers to pay up now that state subsidies have ended and the city faces mounting costs.

A few weeks ago, the city informed 18 delinquent customers that if they didn’t pay up, their water would be cut off.  According to city spokeswoman Kristin Moore, several paid the minimum amount due to keep their water service on.  But the rest will start losing their service next week.