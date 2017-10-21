WUOMFM

Activists continue to call for MSP chief’s removal



Col. Etue shared a Facebook post that, among other things, called NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem "degenerates."
Gov. Rick Snyder has suspended Michigan State Police’s Colonel Kriste Etue’s pay for five days. But activists continue to call for her removal.

Members of the liberal group Progress Michigan delivered a petition to Governor Rick Snyder’s office. It was signed by almost 85,000 people across the United States.

This comes after Etue shared a meme on Facebook that called NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem “degenerates.” Etue apologized.

State Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, says the Colonel should still be removed from her position.

“'Cause she’s the leader of the Michigan State Police at a time in our life where things are so fragile," said Love. "The racial issues here. And we see it every day.”

The liberal group Progress Michigan helped create the petition. The group's Denzel McCampbell says Etue’s apology and the punishment are not sufficient.

“She shared the post and what this says is that it really calls into her judgment as the head of a police force that serves the diverse communities across the state,” McCampbell said.

A spokesperson for the Michigan State Police said the colonel will not make any additional statements. A representative from Snyder’s office accepted the petition and says they will review it.

kriste etue

MSP Colonel Etue to give up five days’ pay after Facebook post

By Oct 19, 2017

Michigan State Police Colonel Kriste Etue will work five days without pay after Governor Rick Snyder decided that will be the penalty for a controversial Facebook post.

Colonel Etue shared a Facebook meme that called NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem “anti-American degenerates” and “millionaire ingrates.” She quickly took it down, and apologized, but still came under a storm of criticism.

The governor continues to resist calls for her to step down. From a statement released by his office:  

Snyder to decide on discipline of MSP Col. Etue this week

By Oct 17, 2017

Governor Rick Snyder says he’s close to a final decision on what disciplinary action – if any – will be taken against the leader of the Michigan State Police over a controversial Facebook post.

Colonel Kriste Etue is facing a review after she shared a Facebook meme that called NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem “degenerates” and “unpatriotic.” She quickly took down the post and issued an apology.

Snyder repeated that Etue will not lose her job over the incident.

Members of Michigan Legislative Black Caucus meet with MSP colonel

By Oct 5, 2017
Looking up into the rotunda of the Michigan Capitol.
user cedarbenddrive/Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Members of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus met with the head of the Michigan State Police Thursday.

 

The meeting was to address concerns about a meme Colonel Kriste Etue posted on Facebook. It called NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem “degenerates.”

 

Members of the caucus called for Etue’s resignation or firing.

Michigan State Police chief faces internal discipline review

By Sep 29, 2017
Flickr/jnn1776 / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Etue faces an internal review by the professional standards division of the department she leads over a controversial Facebook post.

The post called NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates” and “degenerates.” Col. Etue took the post down after it went public and apologized for sharing it.