Affordable Care Act enrollment ongoing, despite Trump pulling ads

By Tyler Scott 1 hour ago
  • The deadline for the Affordable Care Act's open enrollment period is January 31.
Despite the Trump administration recently pulling the plug on all advertisements and marketing for the Affordable Care Act’s current open enrollment period, anyone can still sign up for health care insurance under the law through the end of the month. 

Erin Knot, the Michigan director for Enroll America, doesn’t expect anyone would lose their coverage immediately if Republican lawmakers carry out their promise to repeal Obamacare this year.

“If you obtain coverage, you should expect that your benefits will continue through 2017,” Knot said. “Understand that nothing has changed. Not the plans, not the prices, not the final date, which is January 31.”

Enroll America is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people with the process of signing up for health insurance.

Healthcare.gov, the Obamacare website, is still operational.

According to Knot, 309,000 people in Michigan have successfully registered for coverage this year. Typically, there is a surge in the number of people who sign up for health insurance during the last week of the open enrollment period.

Knot says registrations in Michigan could outpace the number of people who signed up for Obamacare coverage last year.

“We have seen just an uptick in interest,” Knot said. “Our partners are detailing how busy they are. When I’m interfacing with consumers across the state, people have discussed with me that they’re going to go to the marketplace, that they’re going to obtain coverage this year, recognizing how important it is to obtain quality affordable coverage.”

Soaring premium rates have been a critique of Obamacare, but Knot says roughly 80% of Obamacare enrollees in Michigan also receive some kind of government subsidy to help pay those costs.

Related Content

State health director: Healthy Michigan working but health law repeal puts it in jeopardy

By Jan 19, 2017
In addition to providing hundreds of thousands with health insurance, Healthy Michigan has also helped Michigan hospitals save hundreds of millions of dollars because of a reduction in uncompensated care.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is in Washington today. He’s meeting with members of Congress to talk about Healthy Michigan, the state’s version of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

During his State of the State address this week, Snyder noted Congressional Republicans’ plan to repeal, and likely replace, the ACA with something else. However, it’s uncertain what that replacement plan might be.

Nick Lyon, director of the Department of Health and Human Services, joined Stateside to talk about the current state of Healthy Michigan and what the future might hold for the program that has provided about 640,000 people with health insurance. 

What repealing the Affordable Care Act could mean for Michigan hospitals

By Jan 18, 2017
Emergency sign at hospital.
All this week on Stateside, we look at how the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will affect Michigan residents, hospitals and governments.

There are hundreds of hospitals in Michigan, and each of them has in one way or another been affected by the Affordable Care Act. So what would a repeal of the law mean for Michigan’s hospitals?

Laura Appel is senior vice president and chief innovation officer at the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA). She said that, while the state’s hospitals have had issues with certain aspects of the law, an outright repeal would have negative consequences. 

Under Affordable Care Act repeal, Michigan family "would probably go bankrupt"

By Jan 17, 2017
All this week on Stateside, we look at how the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will affect Michigan residents, hospitals and governments.

According to the Health and Human Services Department, some 20 million Americans have gained health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. President-elect Donald Trump has made repealing and replacing Obamacare a top campaign pledge, and in recent days, Congress has taken steps to quickly repeal much of the ACA once he takes office.

What would such a repeal mean for families who rely on the law for their coverage?