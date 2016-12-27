After long legal battle, GOP blogger gets 30 days in jail for forging voter signatures

A Republican blogger and activist from West Michigan is headed to jail. Last month a jury found Brandon Hall guilty of 10 felony counts for forging signatures on election petitions in 2012.

Hall admitted to using different pens and hands to forge the signatures to get a judicial candidate on the ballot.

The Grand Haven Tribune reports the 27-year-old Grand Haven man called his actions "the most ignorant thing I've ever done."

The case took a while because Hall argued he should only face misdemeanor charges. The Michigan Supreme Court disagreed. Hall could’ve been sentenced to up 5 years in prison. He got 30 days in jail. His attorney declined to be interviewed but called the sentence “fair.”

Requests to the state’s Attorneys General office for comment were not immediately returned.

Hall once resigned from the Grand Haven school board after being convicted of stealing from a school fundraiser. This year, he ran unsuccessfully for the state house, and volunteered for the Donald Trump campaign.

He publishes the blog West Michigan Politics.