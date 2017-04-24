After struggling in school, MSU grad invented an app to help teachers support students

The Next Idea

Why is it that you can summon an Uber with one click on your smart phone, but if your child is struggling in school, you might not find out for weeks?

That's a question Brett Kopf is facing head-on with the classroom communication app he helped design.

It's called Remind.

It's a messaging platform that connects teachers, students, parents and administrators safely over any device.

