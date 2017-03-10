WUOMFM
Agency says state economic development more than “corporate welfare”

By 38 minutes ago
  • "The business incentives are just one small part of what our economic development effort is overall," said Steve Arwood, the CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)
    MEDC

For years, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, a conservative, free-market think tank, has been critical of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), calling it secretive and referring to it as the state's corporate welfare arm.

Last week we talked to James Hohman with the Mackinac Center for Public Policy about the MEDC. 

One of the Mackinac Center's criticisms is that the MEDC uses its billions of dollars to pick winners and losers in the business world. Steve Arwood, CEO of the MEDC, joined Stateside to respond to that criticism and discuss his organization's efforts to boost the state's economy.

Arwood said the argument of "picking winners and losers" has been made for a long time in different areas of government. 

"It's a one-dimensional view," Arwood said. "Michigan cannot stand alone as an island and take the attitude that nobody else is doing this either. It's a much broader discussion than just what Michigan is doing. If Michigan is doing something and other states are doing other things, there are a lot of reasons why the competitive nature of this business may change, and I think that's the thing that's lost in this argument of picking winners and losers."

Arwood said the MEDC is doing more than just helping companies financially. 

"The business incentives are just one small part of what our economic development effort is overall," said Arwood, referencing the "Live, Work, Play" and the "Pure Michigan" efforts. "It's about wanting people to come here, stay here, work here, raise a family here. It's not just business incentives."

Listen to the full interview to hear Arwood talk about what the MEDC does when a company that's received financial incentives fails, the Michigan Economic Growth Authority (MEGA) program that was discontinued in 2011, and if there is a real return on investment from these programs.

Related Content

Michigan spends big on "corporate welfare," but details are kept from the public

By Mar 3, 2017
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy reviewed MEDC awards and found that just 2% met their job creation expectations.
Michigan Economic Development Corporation

You might recall the Legislature recently rejected lowering the income tax rate. The judgment of the majority and the Governor was that Michigan just couldn't afford it.

Despite revenue increases since recovery from the Great Recession, the State of Michigan says it's still tight. It can't increase revenue sharing to municipalities and couldn't afford to fix the roads without new fees and taxes.

But Michigan still has money for what critics would call "corporate welfare."

One part of that is a legacy of tax credits costing Michigan billions of dollars over several years. A second part is funneling money to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to invest in Michigan businesses.

Report argues that "Pure Michigan" benefits are fiction

By Nov 2, 2016
via michigan.org

The “Pure Michigan” tourism campaign is a net money-loser for the state.

At least that’s what researchers at the free-market Mackinac Center for Public Policy conclude in a new report.

Businesses, big and small, mingle at conference in Flint

By Sep 24, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Hundreds of Michigan small business owners and entrepreneurs met in Flint this week in hopes of pitching their products to major national companies.

The conference was part of the Pure Michigan Business Connect program.  

Among the attendees was Cindi Marsiglio, the president of U.S. Manufacturing for Walmart. She heard pitches from many of the attendees.

“They have unique products,” says Marsiglio, “and states like Michigan are right on the cusp of growth.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation helped organize the conference. 