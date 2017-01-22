WUOMFM
All the newspaper names that are fit to print

Nothing goes better with a Sunday morning than a cup of coffee and a newspaper. Fortunately, in Michigan, we've got a pretty long list of papers to choose from.

In Battle Creek, we've got the Enquirer. In Lansing, it's the State Journal. Muskegon has the Chronicle, and Detroit has both the Free Press and the News. 

With so many different mastheads out there, we couldn't help but wonder where some of these papers get their names.


Take the Kalamazoo Gazette, for example. "Gazette" goes back to the Italian word "gazeta" which literally means "little magpie." Some think newspapers use the term because magpies are known to be rather chatty birds.

Since gazeta was also the name of an Italian coin that happened to be the sum paid for a news-sheet, many feel that's why newspapers adopted the term. Considering that "picayune", as in the New Orleans Times-Picayune, takes its name from a Spanish coin, that seems like a sound theory.

A great place to find out the origin of more newspaper titles is the book "Porcupine, Picayune & Post: How Newspapers Get Their Names" by Jim Bernhard, which puts the names into several categories. 

Some names, Berhnhard says, refer to the content of the paper and include terms like "news" or "facts." Others, including "journal" and "register" are synonyms for written accounts, while some papers take their names from nature, like the Bee and the Eagle.

Others, he says, "instill the notion that they are working with relentless fervor on behalf of the readers." Titles like the Advocate, the Examiner, the Enquirer, the Sentinel and the Free Press all fall into this category. Some are "combating the darkness of ignorance" such as the Comet, the Beacon and the Sun.  

Bernhard also notes that there are 15 titles that account for over 60 percent of newspapers, including Times, Herald and Tribune. However, there are still plenty of unusual titles from both the past and the present out there, such as the Unterrified Democrat and the Jefferson Jimplecute.

Does your town have an unusual name for its paper? Let us know at rkruth@umich.edu or acurzan@umich.edu.

There oughta be a word, nieces and nephews edition

By & Jan 15, 2017

When we talk about our relatives, there are plenty of gender-neutral terms to cover the bases.

We use "grandparents" to talk about both our grandmothers and grandfathers; "parents" takes care of mothers and fathers; "siblings" refers to both brothers and sisters; and a "cousin" can be either male or female.

But what about nieces and nephews? 

There's good news for aunts and uncles who crave a word to speak collectively about the kids they love to spoil.

The American Dialect Society's pick for 2016 Word of the Year

By & Jan 8, 2017

On this week's edition of That's What They Say, English professor Anne Curzan joined us from Austin, Texas, where she was attending the American Dialect Society's annual meeting.  

Each year, the ADS gathers to choose a word that best represents "the public discourse and preoccupations of the past year."

This year's candidates included "woke", "post-truth" and "normalize." But the ADS decided it couldn't pick just one word to represent 2016, so the winner ended up being a compound.

A burning, smelly compound.

Doing the research on 'research'

By & Jan 2, 2017

University of Michigan English professor Anne Curzan has been feeling a little self-conscious lately.

Curzan was recently talking with some of her students about how much research had been done on a particular topic, when one student raised her hand and asked about her pronunciation of a particular word.

Keep in mind, this was a linguistics class, and Curzan tends to instill in her students a super-sensitivity to the various quirks of our language.  

The student said she'd noticed that Curzan pronounces "research" with the emphasis on the second syllable. She said she only hears that pronunciation in academic settings. 


"Reiterate" is your ticket to an endless cycle

By & Dec 18, 2016

If you run with grammar sticklers, you know that saying "irregardless" under any circumstances not considered ironic is a great way to get yourself thrown into exile.

While it's true that grammar enthusiasts die a little each time someone utters this persistent double-negative, other words of a similar nature don't seem to draw quite as much ire as "irregardless." 

For example, what about "reiterate"?

Think about the last time you used that one. It was probably to let someone know that you were going to repeat something; e.g., "I like to reiterate that the final paper is due tomorrow."

Did anyone correct you when you said it? Did someone give you a slap on the hand with a ruler? Or even just a haughty look? Probably not.