WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Alleged Nassar victim says society doesn't understand ramifications of sexual abuse

By 33 minutes ago
  • Rachael Denhollander
    Rachael Denhollander
    DREW, COOPER & ANDING / YOUTUBE VIDEO

Tomorrow, seven women and girls are expected to testify against a doctor they say sexually abused them.

They are some of more than 100 women and girls who’ve alleged Dr. Larry Nassar abused them while they were in gymnastic programs at Michigan State University (MSU) or USA Gymnastics (USAG). Nassar was the team physician for both.

The first person to take the stand will be Rachael Denhollander.

Ahead of tomorrow’s testimony, Denhollander said she feels relieved Nassar’s “ability to prey on women and children” is ending.

“But there’s also definitely a sense of pain,” she said. “It’s going to be a painful process.”

That pain is something Denhollander said society does not understand well.

"The unfortunate reality is that a pedophile is only going to be as prolific as the people around him allow him to be."

“And I think you see some of that lack of understanding coming out with the way USAG and MSU both handled claims of sexual assault against Larry Nassar from 1997 on,” she said.

Of those to testify tomorrow, Denhollander is the only one to reveal her name. The other six decided not to.

“I was convinced it was the only way to be able to put a stop to what he was doing,” Denhollander said. “When someone has the persona, and particularly the institutions behind him, with the level of power and authority that Larry Nassar had in MSU and USAG, the unfortunate reality is that an anonymous voice is not enough.”

That’s especially true as it seems MSU and USAG are not learning the lessons they need to prevent future instances of abuse from happening, she said.

“The unfortunate reality is that a pedophile is only going to be as prolific as the people around him allow him to be,” she said. “And the reason Nassar was able to continue preying on women and children for decades is because there was deliberate indifference to the claims of the children that were coming forward and saying, ‘Look, this is what he’s doing under the guise of medical treatment.’”

People talk about this “culture of abuse” all the time, Denhollander said. It's a buzzword. 

“But I don’t think a lot of people really understand what that means,” she said. “You know a ‘culture of abuse’ is not created by the predator himself. The culture of abuse is a societal response. It’s the way we handle disclosures of assault. It’s our understanding of the impact of sexual assault. It’s our understanding of what sexual assault really can even entail.”

She said society's perception of what sexual assault looks like is part of the problem.

“It’s not the man in the trench coat,” she said. “It’s not the white van with no windows. It’s your trusted physician. It’s your school principal. It’s the pillar in the community that has positioned himself to be in a position where no one is going to question, and where childhood victims are going to be silenced and disbelieved.”

“And that’s a pattern that we see repeated over and over and over again.”

To see how the allegations against Dr. Larry Nassar unfolded, click here.

To meet the six other women and girls testifying against Dr. Larry Nassar tomorrow, click here.

And, for Stateside’s full conversation with Rachael Denhollander, listen above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Larry Nassar
Michigan State University
sexual assault

Related Content

TIMELINE: See how the allegations against Dr. Larry Nassar unfolded

By , & 5 hours ago
Complaints against Larry Nassar range from the late 1990s up to 2016.
From one of Nassar's YouTube videos

Dr. Larry Nassar, a former athletic doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, is accused of assaulting a young girl under the age of 13 in his home. He has been ordered to stand trial. If convicted, Nassar faces up to life in prison.

Meet the 7 women and girls testifying against Larry Nassar on Friday

By 12 hours ago
Judge's Gavel
Joe Gratz / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Rachael Denhollander will be the first to take the stand at 9 am on Friday, according to her attorney. It's the first day of preliminary hearings in a case involving her and 6 other alleged victims, who claim they were abused by Dr. Larry Nassar. 

“Yeah, I’m really not looking forward to it, to be honest,” Denhollander says. The mom of three is at home on the phone, while her husband’s in the background wrangling their 2-year-old (whose molars are coming in painfully and loudly.)

Alleged Nassar victim to MSU president: “Our voices counted for nothing”

By May 2, 2017
Drew, Cooper & Anding / YouTube Video

Since Rachael Denhollander went public with her accusations against former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar in September, more than 80 women and girls have come forward with similar complaints.