WUOMFM

Ambassador Bridge owners sue Snyder, state over new bridge

By 1 minute ago

Part of the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit
Credit Michael Carian / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The owners of the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit are suing Governor Snyder and the Michigan Department of Transportation over the proposed new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Former Attorney General Mike Cox is representing the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit claims only the state legislature is authorized to approve a new international bridge, and since the legislature didn't do so, the agreement between the Snyder administration and Canada (which is paying the entire cost) is illegal.

A spokeswoman for the governor says, "We disagree, and we are proceeding as planned."

The lawsuit is the latest in a long string of efforts by the Moroun family to stop the new bridge, including a failed statewide ballot proposal in 2012 that voters rejected by a wide margin.

The new bridge is expected to compete with the aging Ambassador Bridge and siphon a significant portion of its customs revenue.  The lawsuit says the Ambassador Bridge will be forced to close as a result.

The Moroun enterprise has attempted to forestall the new bridge by pledging to build a new span, next to the existing Ambassador Bridge span.  The pledge received support from Republican leaders in the Michigan legislature, but not from Governor Snyder and MDOT, who said it was a terrorism risk to have two spans next to each other.

But the Morouns' plan is also vehemently opposed by most people who live in Windsor, because it would dump even more traffic onto already congested roads in the city. The Morouns are also despised by some residents because they purchased properties in some neighborhoods near the site of the proposed second span and allowed them to fall into disrepair.

The bridge couldn't be built without permits from the city, from the province of Ontario, and from Canada, and that appears highly unlikely.

Tags: 
Ambassador Bridge
gordie howe bridge
Matty Moroun

Related Content

When is work going to start on that new Detroit to Canada bridge?

By Aug 5, 2016

For years, those who know how badly our economy needs a new bridge over the Detroit River have waged an epic battle with Matty Moroun, owner of the aging Ambassador Bridge.

For a long time, Moroun, the 89-year-old-billionaire holder of the 87-year old bridge managed to thwart any attempt to build a new bridge at what is America and Canada’s most economically important border crossing. Billions of dollars in trade cross over it every week.

Coast Guard gets public feedback as it weighs Ambassador Bridge permit

By Will Greenberg Feb 25, 2016
Will Greenberg/Michigan Radio

The U.S. Coast Guard took public commentary Thursday at a public meeting to discuss the possibility of issuing a permit for an expansion to the Ambassador Bridge. 

The project, officially titled the Ambassador Bridge Enhancement Project, would be a second span built next to the current one.

Brian Dunn, head of Coast Guard Bridge Programs, said they haven't made a final decision yet, and are considering all input once public comment ends February 28. 

"Gordie Howe International Crossing" an improvement over NITC or DRIC

By May 15, 2015

I have to say, I never thought they would name the new Detroit River bridge after hockey legend Gordie Howe.

We’ve been calling it the New International Trade Crossing so long it was at first hard to think of it as anything else.

Originally, planners called it the DRIC, for Detroit River International Crossing, a dreadful name that sounded like post-nasal drip.

Detroit Mayor Duggan's shrewd deal with Matty Moroun

By Apr 30, 2015

Matty Moroun, the 88-year-old owner of the Ambassador Bridge, has one purpose in life: Keeping his monopoly over trade across the Detroit River.

To that end he has spent tens of millions of dollars. He’s bought off lawmakers with campaign contributions.

Canada's Supreme Court will hear Windsor's appeal against Moroun

By Oct 14, 2015
The Ambassador Bridge's owner wants to turn an old neighborhood at the foot of the bridge into a secondary truck inspection plaza.
flickr user Alan Levine / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

There has been plenty of legal wrangling over Ambassador Bridge owner Matty Moroun’s desire to block the new Gordie Howe Bridge and build a second bridge right next to the Ambassador.

Across the Detroit River, the city of Windsor has taken its complaint with Moroun all the way up to Canada’s Supreme Court.

Canadian Prime Minister determined to build new bridge, Moroun responds

By Apr 3, 2012
user dherrera_96 / Flickr

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is determined to build a new bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

More from the CBC:

He is also frustrated with Matty Moroun, the billionaire owner of the Ambassador Bridge, one of two crossings in Windsor.

Detroit will trade land with Moroun family for new bridge span

By Apr 29, 2015
Kate Wells

Detroit has struck a deal with the owners of the Ambassador Bridge, the Moroun family, which gives the company a strip of city-owned land they need in order to build a second bridge span.

The bargain: a land swap between Detroit and Moroun

The three acres surrounding the Ambassador Bridge are currently part of Riverside Park on the city’s southwest side.

Ambassador Bridge loses another appeal in bid to stop new bridge

By Jun 20, 2014
(photo by Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio)

Another legal obstacle to building a new international bridge in Detroit has been swept away. 

An appeals court panel on Friday struck down challenges made by the Ambassador Bridge's owner and some minority community groups. 

The groups said the Federal Highway Administration's decision to build a new public-private bridge in the downriver community of Delray was arbitrary – and officials deferred too much to Canada's wishes. 

But the appeals court pointed out the decision took years to accomplish and that many other factors besides Canada's wishes were considered.