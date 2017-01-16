WUOMFM

Amir Hekmati: One year later

By 40 minutes ago
  • Back on Jan. 21st, 2016, Amir Hekmati stepped off a plane at Bishop Airport in Flint
    Back on Jan. 21st, 2016, Amir Hekmati stepped off a plane at Bishop Airport in Flint
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A year ago, a Flint man walked free from an Iranian prison cell after being held for four years on spying charges.

Amir Hekmati continues to move on with his life.

He posted a note on his Facebook page thanking everyone who’s helped him and his family get through the “difficult times” they’ve faced in the last five years.

These days, Hekmati is taking college courses near his home in Flint.  

At one point, the retired U.S. Marine, who had traveled to Iran to visit family, faced a death sentence for allegedly spying for the United States.   Hekmati denies being a spy. 

The Iranians released Hekmati and three other Americans as part of a prisoner exchange with the U.S. 

The release also coincided with the U.S. unfreezing Iranian assets held in limbo for nearly 40 years.  The U.S. and Iran also reached a deal concerning the country's nuclear research program. 

Hekmati is suing the Iranian government. 

In his Facebook post, Hekmati tries to reach out to others facing their own crisis.

Know that when you've reached a point where you've decided you just can't go any further, or handle anymore, that you've only just reached the starting point of what you are capable of…

Tags: 
Amir Hekmati
Iran
iranian nuclear deal

Related Content

Hekmati sues Iran for torture and hostage-taking

By Virginia Gordan May 12, 2016
Amir Hekmati steps off a plane at Bishop Airport in Flint.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Amir Hekmati has sued the government of Iran for torture and false imprisonment. The complaint was filed this week in federal court in Washington D.C.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Flint native was held for four and a half years in Iranian prisons until his release four months ago as part of a prisoner exchange between the governments of Iran and the U.S.

Hekmati was charged by Iran with spying. According to the lawsuit, he was in Iran to visit his grandmother and other relatives.

Amir Hekmati is home after spending more than 4 years in an Iranian prison

By , & Jan 21, 2016
Amir Hekmati steps off a plane at Bishop Airport in Flint.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

After being held for more than four years in an Iranian prison, Amir Hekmati, the former U.S. Marine from Flint, is home. The Flint man was part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Iran. Hekmati was arrested in Iran in 2011 while he was visiting his grandmother. He was charged with spying.  At one time, he was sentenced to death. His sentence was eventually changed to 10 years. Hekmati and a handful of other Americans were exchanged for seven Iranians held in the U.S. The Iranians were charged with violating a trade embargo. 

We updated this post as he traveled home. You can scroll below and read up to follow the events.

Flint man imprisoned in Iran for 4 years flying to Europe

By & Jan 17, 2016
A 2001 USMC portrait of Amir Mirza Hekmati.
USMC

(Editor's note: See this post: Follow Amir Hekmati's journey home from an Iranian prison to Michigan for updates as Hekmati makes his way home.)

The AP reports the Swiss plane carrying Amir Hekmati and other Americans from Iran has landed in Geneva, Switzerland.

Amir Hekmati is coming home.

Flint's Amir Hekmati released from Iranian prison

By Michigan Radio Newsroom Jan 16, 2016
Amir Hekmati.
Released by the family

Update 3:35 p.m.

NPR has confirmed that Iran released a fifth prisoner. An American named Matthew Trevithick. You can find more here.

 

To recap, here are the names of the five prisoners released from Iran: