WUOMFM

Analysis: A-F grades for schools a tough sell in Legislature

By 4 minutes ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The debate over publicizing A-to-F grades for every public school in Michigan is not entirely over, despite the surprise decision by top education officials to back off the proposal.

State Superintendent Brian Whiston will default to report cards without any letter grades, to replace color-coded marks that have been criticized. But the caveat remains that the Legislature and Gov. Rick Snyder could still decide that letter grades should be issued.

It will be a tough sell.

Rep. Tim Kelly, who chairs the House Education Committee, says there probably is "not a great appetite" among lawmakers to require the calculation of single summative grades for each school. But he says they may vote to require letter grades to be issued in subcategories such as how students do on the state test.

Tags: 
tim kelly
brian whiston
michigan education reform

Related Content

District, community leaders busy crafting deals this month to keep schools open

By Mar 12, 2017
Jennifer Guerra / Michigan Radio

The heads of most of the 38 schools facing closure for low academic performance are drafting agreements that would allow the schools to stay open and collaborate with the state.

The state offered the agreements as a sort of olive branch after major backlash to the closure announcements in late January.

Michigan education officials consider adding new, more frequent standardized testing

By Oct 11, 2016
test with bubble answers
User Alberto G. / Creative Commons / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Michigan may soon be making changes to student testing. 

The state's Department of Education is considering adding  a standardized test that would go beyond what's included on the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (or M-STEP), which was implemented during the 2014-2015 school year. 

Survey shows dissatisfaction with Michigan public schools

By Will Greenberg Mar 18, 2016
nearly one in every five DPS students qualifies for some special education services
Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

A survey conducted by a Michigan school-improvement advocacy group shows people in the state want to see education become a higher priority. 