Analyst says new incentive bill would let big money developers profit at taxpayer expense

Stateside's conversation with analyst Shikha Dalmia.

Republicans and Democrats in Lansing support a big incentive package that big developers in the state want.

These incentives not only include money for cleaning up polluted “brownfield” sites, but also income tax kickbacks from the workers who build the development, and from the tax revenue of the development.

In a column published by The Week, Shikha Dalmia asks why Lansing would approve corporate welfare that she says will only support billionaires. Dalmia spoke with Stateside about that piece, “The Dark Side of Detroit’s Renaissance.”

