Ann Arbor father could be deported this week

A man who's lived in Ann Arbor for nearly 20 years may soon be deported.

Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo was detained by Immigration and Customs enforcement last month during a routine check-in.

He was sent to Louisiana for deportation to Mexico, but a judge granted him a temporary delay on May 1.

Last week, the government filed an emergency motion to vacate Sanchez-Ronquillo's temporary stay, before the Board of Immigration Appeals hears motions to reopen his case.

District Judge David Lawson is set to hear the government's motion on Tuesday.

Sanchez-Ronquillo is married and has two school-age children who are U.S. citizens. His lawyer says he has no criminal record.