Ann Arbor father's deportation is delayed, for now

An Ann Arbor man who was scheduled to be deported  has been granted a temporary delay.

Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo has lived in Ann Arbor for nearly 20 years with his wife and two children. His lawyer says he's never had a criminal record.

He was detained last month during a routine check-in with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and sent to Louisiana to be deported. 

Supporters of the family rallied in front of ICE offices in Detroit and an Ann Arbor elementary school Sanchez-Ronquillo's son attends. 

"ICE is going after people that have no criminal history, have families that depend on them, who have been here for decades, and this is senseless human suffering to satisfy a political objective," says Jessica Prozinski, one of the organizers. 

Sanchez-Ronquillo's Lawyer, Monica Smith, says the deportation delay will help them build a better case for why he should be allowed to stay in the US permanently. 

"We're going to pull out all the stops and do everything legally possible and politically possible to stop this deportation from happening, and keep him with his family," Smith said.

Sanchez-Ronquillo will have to stay in Louisiana during the delay.

