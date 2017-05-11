WUOMFM
Related Programs: 
Stateside
The Next Idea

Ann Arbor firm wants to be digital “Mayo Clinic for addiction”

By 18 minutes ago
  • person shaking prescription pills from bottle into hand
    Opioids and other addictive substances are a big problem in Michigan. Can an app help change that?
    flickr user frankileon / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Next Idea

Opioid addiction and meth use are making news almost every day, but tackling today’s drug epidemic isn’t easy. Treatments like Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous might work for some who struggle with addiction, but not for others.

There’s a start-up company in Ann Arbor that is working to change that. Lisa McLaughlin and Robin McIntosh are the co-founders of the firm Workit. The company is an app that contracts with employers, which in turn will connect struggling employees with the service.

Through the app, employees will go through a 90-day addiction counseling program at their own pace. They will also be provided with one-on-one online coaching, goal-setting assistance, and a two-year long follow-up program.

After the invention of the iPhone, McLaughlin and McIntosh said, some medical researchers and companies started building apps. Studies have shown that for diseases like diabetes, these virtual interventions actually work. But in the area of addiction, the app landscape was disappointing.

That’s where McLaughlin and McIntosh saw an opportunity. But they’re not just Silicon Valley types looking to strike gold. They actually met in addiction recovery in 2009. McLaughlin was born in Detroit and got sober in Ann Arbor in 2002. McIntosh is originally from Toronto, but came to Ann Arbor for school. For both women, their personal experiences and connections in the addiction community drives their work.

In returning to Ann Arbor after starting the company in Silicon Valley, McLaughlin said that she was moving to where she perceived there to be a significant need. Over the last few years, she said, she noticed “an incredible uptick in death in the community” related to opiate use and other addictions.

McIntosh emphasized the importance of using technology to tackle addiction, in addition to more traditional approaches. In the start-up world, she said you have to be agile. The same is true with taking on an epidemic. “We need to be able to keep pace with this thing that’s plaguing the country at the rapid rate,” she said.

At the same time, profit is not the only goal. The company thinks of itself as a “social enterprise,” with community well-being an important bottom-line. As they think towards the company’s next move, they want to emphasize the role of clinical trials and new interventions in addiction treatment. “We imagine that we’re building something like a Mayo Clinic for addiction,” McLaughlin said. “We would like to be a household name.” 

The Next Idea is Michigan Radio’s project devoted to new innovations and ideas that will change our state.

Join the conversation on Twitter or Facebook, or let us know your Next Idea here.

(Subscribe to The Next Idea podcast on iTunes, or with this RSS link.)

 

Tags: 
app
addiction

Related Content

A mobile app is helping Detroit address issues in its neighborhoods

By Apr 3, 2017
A Detroit resident uses the Improve Detroit mobile app.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Have you ever noticed something like a fallen tree or a downed power line in the city and not known which city department to call to come take care of it?

 

Well luckily, there’s an app for that if you live in Detroit. 

 

The Improve Detroit app has been used to help residents report issues like potholes, fallen trees and broken street lights.

 

Today the city focused on addressing some of the illegal dumping sites throughout neighborhoods on Detroit’s west side. 

 

University of Michigan, Google create Flint water crisis app

By Dec 11, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan and Google have teamed up to create an app and website aimed at helping Flint residents and officials deal with the lead-contaminated water crisis.

  Mywater-Flint was developed by computer science researchers at the university's Flint and Ann Arbor campuses with Google's technical and financial support.

Minding Michigan: Finding sobriety outside of AA and NA

By Dec 6, 2016
Chris O'Droski and Caitlin Darfler told us that many people struggling with addiction simply don't know there are alternative to Alchoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous
flickr user Chris Yarzab / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

When it comes to finding a pathway to helping an addict to recovery, most people and most courts think of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

The popular view is that AA and NA are the only ways for someone to get clean and sober, and stay that way.

But there are other options, organizations like SMART Recovery, LifeRing Secular Recovery and the Buddhist Recovery Network

For some, these alternatives can do what AA and NA could not.

Recovering addict uses personal story to help others fight opioid addiction

By Dec 8, 2016
person shaking prescription pills from bottle into hand
flickr user frankileon / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Michigan has a fierce fight on its hands. A fight to keep people out of the clutches of opioid and heroin addiction. 

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offers some stunning numbers that show how badly this fight is going. 

In 1999 there were 99 heroin or opioid overdose deaths. In 2014, that number climbed to 1,001. 

That's 10 times as many deaths in just 15 years.