Ann Arbor plans show of support for father of four facing deportation

Community members around Ann Arbor are planning a show of support for Yousef Anjin this week. According to his family, Anjin was detained on January 30 after one of his routine check-ins with immigration officials.

People learned about Anjin's situation after Joel Apple-Kraut published a piece in the Community High School newspaper, The Communicator.

According to the piece, Anjin is a Muslim, Kuwait-born, Jordanian immigrant who has lived in the United States for 18 years. His wife and four kids are all U.S. citizens, and Anjin has been working toward citizenship while he lives and works in the U.S.

His family says Anjin has routinely checked in with immigration officials every other Monday, but during his check-in on January 30, Anjin was detained, and now faces deportation.

More from Apple-Kraut's piece in the Communicator:

Yousef’s check-ins are at 9:00 a.m. every other Monday, but it wasn’t until about noon on Jan. 30 that Ms. Omar, Yousef’s wife of 18 years, received a phone call. “When the officer called me, he said ‘You don’t have to get him a lawyer or anything, he will be okay. They just want to teach him a lesson,” Ms. Omar said. She quickly discovered this wasn’t the case, as Yousef was transferred to the Calhoun County Jail nearly 80 miles from Ann Arbor, where he will stay until his deportation hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 2:00 p.m. in the McNamara Federal Building in Detroit.

We reached out to U.S. Customs and Immigration officials for more details on Anjin's case. We'll update this post if we hear back.

Anjin's daughter Betoul is a sophmore at Community High School. In the video below she talks about what life has been like without her dad.

"I felt sad that this could happen to a family that lived in America for so long. It scared me," says Betoul.