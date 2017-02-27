WUOMFM

Ann Arbor plans show of support for father of four facing deportation

By 10 minutes ago
  • Yousef Anjin stands with his family. His wife and kids are U.S. citizens. He has been working toward citizenship, but now faces the possibility of being deported.
    Yousef Anjin stands with his family. His wife and kids are U.S. citizens. He has been working toward citizenship, but now faces the possibility of being deported.
    screen shot from Donal Harrison's Vimeo video.

Community members around Ann Arbor are planning a show of support for Yousef Anjin this week. According to his family, Anjin was detained on January 30 after one of his routine check-ins with immigration officials.

People learned about Anjin's situation after Joel Apple-Kraut published a piece in the Community High School newspaper, The Communicator.

According to the piece, Anjin is a Muslim, Kuwait-born, Jordanian immigrant who has lived in the United States for 18 years. His wife and four kids are all U.S. citizens, and Anjin has been working toward citizenship while he lives and works in the U.S.

His family says Anjin has routinely checked in with immigration officials every other Monday, but during his check-in on January 30, Anjin was detained, and now faces deportation.

More from Apple-Kraut's piece in the Communicator:

Yousef’s check-ins are at 9:00 a.m. every other Monday, but it wasn’t until about noon on Jan. 30 that Ms. Omar, Yousef’s wife of 18 years, received a phone call.

“When the officer called me, he said ‘You don’t have to get him a lawyer or anything, he will be okay. They just want to teach him a lesson,” Ms. Omar said. She quickly discovered this wasn’t the case, as Yousef was transferred to the Calhoun County Jail nearly 80 miles from Ann Arbor, where he will stay until his deportation hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 2:00 p.m. in the McNamara Federal Building in Detroit. 

We reached out to U.S. Customs and Immigration officials for more details on Anjin's case. We'll update this post if we hear back.

Anjin's deportation hearing is Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m. in the McNamara Federal Building in Detroit, according to The Communicator.

Anjin's daughter Betoul is a sophmore at Community High School. In the video below she talks about what life has been like without her dad.

"I felt sad that this could happen to a family that lived in America for so long. It scared me," says Betoul.

Tags: 
immigration

Related Content

Ann Arborites gather for "meet your Muslim neighbors"

By 15 hours ago
Attendees at "meet your Muslim neighbors" took turns introducing themselves and welcoming each other to the neighborhood, and talked about the importance of welcoming Muslims and people of different ethnicities.
Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio

Sunday evening, neighbors from east Ann Arbor gathered at the clubhouse of a local sub-division last night for an event they called “meet your Muslim neighbors."

Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiety among Michigan Latinos

By & Feb 21, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The Trump administration’s new immigration policies are causing “fear, anxiety, anger and confusion” among Michigan’s Latino communities.

The new guidelines under President Donald Trump call for the deportation of any individuals in the country illegally if they are convicted, charged or suspected of a crime, which could include traffic infractions.

With new orders, immigration attorney advises parents to have a plan in case they get detained

By Feb 22, 2017
STEVE CARMODY / Michigan Radio

Within days of being sworn into office, President Trump signed executive orders calling for tougher enforcement of immigration laws and increased border security.

This week Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly signed off on new rules that show us how the government will be implementing this immigration crackdown.

With travel ban blocked, Muslim leader tells Michiganders abroad to come home

By Feb 10, 2017
Andrey Belenko / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A federal appeals panel in the 9th U.S. Circuit has upheld a lower court’s ruling against an executive order by President Donald Trump. That order temporarily banned people of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The three-judge panel suggested the executive order did nothing to make the nation safer, and that the Trump administration didn’t present any evidence that people from the seven countries were a threat to the U.S.

Dawud Walid, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Michigan, joined Stateside to talk about the ruling it's effect on the Muslim community.