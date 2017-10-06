WUOMFM

Ann Arbor police publish photos of alleged hate graffiti perpetrators, offer reward

By 32 seconds ago
  • Two of the men alleged to have scrawled racist messages in Ann Arbor
    Ann Arbor Police Department

The Ann Arbor Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of men who allegedly spray-painted racist messages in an alley off the 600 block of East Liberty Street.

The men are suspected of spray painting hateful messages on a mural in an alley.  The messages read "Free Dylann Roof," (the white supremacist who killed nine African Americans at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015) and "I hate [n-word]."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at (734) 794-6939 or email TIPS@a2gov.org.

The graffiti is one of several incidents of hate messages being posted on the campus of the University of Michigan.  Some students have held demonstrations demanding the arrest of the perpetrators, as well as demanding the administration take steps to prevent similar incidents.

Tags: 
racist graffiti
racism

