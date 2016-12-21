WUOMFM

Ann Arbor police say alleged hate crime didn’t actually happen

Just days after the presidential election, a University of Michigan student told police she’d been approached by an unknown man, who threatened to set her on fire with a lighter if she didn’t take off her hijab.

Now, police say they don’t think that actually happened.

In a statement released today, Ann Arbor police say investigators talked to witnesses and looked at several surveillance videos around the “area in question.” The student told them it took place off campus, on November 11th, between 5:30 and 7:00 pm on the 600 block of East William street.  

What’s more, police say “numerous inconsistencies in the statements provided by the alleged victim were identified” during the investigation. Now “detectives have determined the incident in question did not occur.”

Police say the investigation’s finding will be reviewed by the county prosecutor’s office.

University of Michigan police referred questions about the investigation to the Ann Arbor police, who did not immediately return requests for comment. We’re also still waiting to hear back from the prosecutor’s office. 

Ann Arbor police
University of Michigan
hate crimes

