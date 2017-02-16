WUOMFM

Ann Arbor police: Two hate crime reports were false; a third investigation has stalled

By 6 minutes ago
  • Lopez:
    J J / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Several reports of possible hate crimes in Ann Arbor made headlines shortly after the election. But now police say two of the reports were false, and  investigation into a third report has hit a wall.

The first incident involved a woman who claimed that a man had threatened to set her hijab on fire if she didn't take it off. Police later determined the report was false.

According to a press release, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's office declined to authorize criminal charges against the woman who made the report.

In another reported incident, a woman said a man scratched her face with a safety pin while she was walking along a sidewalk. After heavy investigation, police say that report was also false and have submitted a request for criminal charges.

Ryan Lenz with the Southern Poverty Law Center says false reports undermine reports of actual hate crimes, which he says have been popping up across the country since the election.

"It's the age-old boy who cried wolf parable. The next time it happens, law enforcement or law enforcement agencies may not be likely to believe the person coming forward, and that's the risk," Lenz said.

A third incident reported around the same time as the others involves a woman who says a man verbally assaulted her before pushing her down a hill.

Police say the victim and statements made by witnesses are credible, but there isn't enough information to identify any suspects. 

The investigation is currently inactive.

Tags: 
hate crimes
Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor police

Related Content

Ann Arbor police say alleged hate crime didn’t actually happen

By Dec 21, 2016
Lopez: "[Immigration] raids affect all sorts of relationships. Relationships between individuals, between family members, between Latino communities and white communities, and also between immigrant and Latino communities and local police departments."
J J / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Just days after the presidential election, a University of Michigan student told police she’d been approached by an unknown man, who threatened to set her on fire with a lighter if she didn’t take off her hijab.

Now, police say they don’t think that actually happened.

In a statement released today, Ann Arbor police say investigators talked to witnesses and looked at several surveillance videos around the “area in question.” The student told them it took place off campus, on November 11th, between 5:30 and 7:00 pm on the 600 block of East William street.  

Michigan leads midwest in post-election hate incidents

By & Catherine Shaffer Dec 2, 2016
The number of hate incidents logged during the 10 days after the general election.
Southern Poverty Law Center

The Southern Poverty Law Center released a new report showing that it received 40 hate incident complaints in the 10 days following the U.S. general election on Nov. 8, 2016.

Hate incidents are defined as acts of hostility directed at a person based on race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender identity, or sexual orientation. The center recorded 22 incidents in Ohio, 16 in Indiana, 25 in Illinois, and 13 in Wisconsin. There were 867 incidents nationwide.

Many hate incidents have been reported by the media in Michigan.

U.S. attorney says hate crimes prosecution to remain priority no matter what

By Nov 28, 2016

U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade says federal prosecutions of hate crimes will remain a priority in Michigan - even if she herself is replaced by a new administration.

McQuade is U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

She hopes to reassure people who may fear that the government will abandon the prosecution of hate crimes, due the tone of the discourse during the presidential campaign.

Politics aside, spike in hate crimes should be alarming to all

By Nov 18, 2016
"I feel like everything has become partisan nowadays," Demas told us.
flickr user Forsaken Fotos / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 

Across America, reports of politically related harassment have soared in the wake of the presidential election.

To list a few incidents that have happened in Michigan:

There are more. Too many more.

Susan Demas joined us today to talk about how the post-election bullying has impacted her family.

Man allegedly yells 'Trump' during attack on cab driver

By Associated Press Nov 17, 2016
Grand Rapids
Steven Depolo / Flickr

A cab driver of East African descent has been beaten in western Michigan by a man who allegedly yelled "Trump" during the attack.
 

Grand Rapids police say Thursday that the man was arrested after the Saturday morning attack and later made discriminatory comments about the cab driver's race.

It was not clear if the man has been charged.

Reports of violence and threats toward ethnic minorities have increased since Republican Donald Trump was elected president last week.