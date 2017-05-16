WUOMFM

Ann Arbor ranked #1 in country for clean energy innovation density

By 23 seconds ago
  • University of Michigan campus
    Students walk on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus (file photo)
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A Michigan city has been ranked number one in the country for clean energy innovation. Washington D.C.'s Brookings Institution, a public policy think tank, says Ann Arbor has the most clean energy patents per million people.

Mark Muro is a policy director for the Brookings Institution, and a co-author of the report.

"I think it's very clear that Ann Arbor has a pretty well developed clean energy economy," Muro said.

He says this is likely because of it's closeness to the auto industry, as well as funding from the University of Michigan. The University was ranked the number one public research university by the National Science Foundation, and it spent nearly $1.4 billion on research in 2016. 

Muro says Ann Arbor's high ranking is an impressive feat, as it topped areas like San Francisco and New York.

"This kind of activity can be an indicator of competitiveness in a particular industry or commercial activity," Muro said.

Tags: 
clean energy

Related Content

Too few charging stations hamper electric car growth in Michigan

By Apr 23, 2017
An electric car at a charging station
Wikimedia Commons

A lack of public charging stations is hurting the growth of electric cars in Michigan, according to some clean energy advocates.

Consumers Energy recently pulled the plug on a plan to set up hundreds of charging stations around Michigan. This was in response to pushback from competitors and consumers who don't want to pay for the system.

Ann Arbor non-profit aims to bring light, sustainability to rural Guatemala

By Jun 27, 2016
A workshop of Mayan women learning about solar power.
Courtesy of Appropriate Technology Collaborative

 

The Mayan population in Guatemala is one of the largest indigenous population in the Americas. Yet many of the Mayan families don’t even have basic electricity.

The Appropriate Technology Collaborative is trying to bring light to rural Guatemala. Their Mayan Power and Light Project hopes to empower Mayan women to develop sustainable energy solutions and help them create small businesses. The program teaches Mayan women about solar energy and how to install solar energy panels, along with assistance in business development.

Hydro-powered public transit? Michigan has all the parts to think big

By Lawrence Dolph Feb 8, 2016
Flickr/Astrid

The Next Idea

In the 122 years that Michigan has been making cars, the automobile industry has taught us that it’s not about having the parts but how you put them together that makes all the difference. A disassembled car is just a pile of 20,000 or more pieces of dull metal, washers, connectors, nuts and ugly wiring piled in your driveway. But put them all together and you get the most transformative technology of the 20th century.