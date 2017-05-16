Ann Arbor ranked #1 in country for clean energy innovation density

A Michigan city has been ranked number one in the country for clean energy innovation. Washington D.C.'s Brookings Institution, a public policy think tank, says Ann Arbor has the most clean energy patents per million people.

Mark Muro is a policy director for the Brookings Institution, and a co-author of the report.

"I think it's very clear that Ann Arbor has a pretty well developed clean energy economy," Muro said.

He says this is likely because of it's closeness to the auto industry, as well as funding from the University of Michigan. The University was ranked the number one public research university by the National Science Foundation, and it spent nearly $1.4 billion on research in 2016.

Muro says Ann Arbor's high ranking is an impressive feat, as it topped areas like San Francisco and New York.

"This kind of activity can be an indicator of competitiveness in a particular industry or commercial activity," Muro said.