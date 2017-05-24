Ann Arbor restaurant owner: ICE agents had breakfast then made arrests

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested three workers at an Ann Arbor restaurant Wednesday morning.

The owner of Sava's Restaurant says the ICE agents had breakfast before they went into the kitchen to arrest an employee who wasn't on duty at the time.

Instead, Sava Lelcaj Farah says they began questioning other employees before taking three into custody.

"People with documentation freaked out and ran out the front door, so then they wound investigating everybody in the building and looking through all the documentation available," Lelcaj Fara said.

She says the employees who were arrested have proper documentation -- but didn't have it with them at the time. They were taken to Detroit's ICE office.

Lelcaj Fara called the incident a "sad day" and says many of her employees have felt that they've been "under fire" in recent months.

"Even folks who have the criteria to work in the United States but may have family members who don't have the criteria. The entire community is living under fear," she said.

Michigan Radio contacted Detroit's ICE office for comment. An ICE official said they were "looking into" the incident.