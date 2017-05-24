WUOMFM

Ann Arbor restaurant owner: ICE agents had breakfast then made arrests

  • United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested three workers at an Ann Arbor restaurant Wednesday morning.

The owner of Sava's Restaurant says the ICE agents had breakfast before they went into the kitchen to arrest an employee who wasn't on duty at the time.

Instead, Sava Lelcaj Farah says they began questioning other employees before taking three into custody.

"People with documentation freaked out and ran out the front door, so then they wound investigating everybody in the building and looking through all the documentation available," Lelcaj Fara said.

She says the employees who were arrested have proper documentation -- but didn't have it with them at the time. They were taken to Detroit's ICE office.

Lelcaj Fara called the incident a "sad day" and says many of her employees have felt that they've been "under fire" in recent months.

"Even folks who have the criteria to work in the United States but may have family members who don't have the criteria. The entire community is living under fear," she said.

Michigan Radio contacted Detroit's ICE office for comment. An ICE official said they were "looking into" the incident.

Ann Arbor
immigration
sanctuary city
undocumented workers
us immigration and customs enforcement

Ann Arbor considering more protections for undocumented immigrants

By Virginia Gordan Apr 20, 2017
Ann Arbor city hall.
Heritage Media / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS HTTP://MICHRAD.IO/1LXRDJM

A resolution spelling out more protections for undocumented immigrants is expected to be addressed on May 1 by the Ann Arbor City Council. 

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says the proposed resolution's goal is to make city policies clear so undocumented immigrants will not be afraid to get help from police or to interact with other city officials.

Immigration attorneys say activist group is giving dangerous advice to immigrants

By May 18, 2017
User: Nic Redhead / Flickr

A Michigan activist group is telling immigrants not to attend regular check-ins with immigration officials. That's because some undocumented immigrants are being detained for deportation at these check-ins.

But immigration attorneys say this is bad, and potentially dangerous, advice.

An email sent from the group By Any Means Necessary earlier this week said, "WARNING: BEWARE OF 'SILENT' DEPORTATIONS--DO NOT GO TO 'CHECK IN' WITH I.C.E." 

Relief and joy as Ann Arbor father spared deportation

By Feb 28, 2017
Supporters rally for Yousef Ajin and family ahead of his deportation hearing in Detroit.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Cheers of joy and relief erupted outside a Detroit immigration courtroom Tuesday, when a judge granted a waiver sparing an Ann Arbor man from deportation.

Yousef Ajin is a Jordanian national, and has been a legal permanent U.S. resident since 1999. He lives in Ann Arbor with his wife, a naturalized U.S. citizen, and four U.S.-born children

Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiety among Michigan Latinos

By & Feb 21, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The Trump administration’s new immigration policies are causing “fear, anxiety, anger and confusion” among Michigan’s Latino communities.

The new guidelines under President Donald Trump call for the deportation of any individuals in the country illegally if they are convicted, charged or suspected of a crime, which could include traffic infractions.