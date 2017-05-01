Another Detroit police officer shot, adding to nationwide trend

A Detroit police officer remains in critical condition after being shot in the forehead last night.

The officer was responding to a domestic violence call on the city's west side when the suspect began opening fire. The suspect is believed to be unrelated to that call.

The officer's name was not given, but Detroit Police Chief James Craig gave remarks today at the hospital where the officer is being treated.

"It’s just a sobering reminder of the danger our officers face each and every day," Craig said.

This is one of seven incidents where a Detroit police officer has been shot or murdered in the past eight months.

Despite these recent attacks, Craig still believes the city's police have a good relationship with the people they serve.

"We are the model for community policing in this country and I can say that with a lot of confidence," he said.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the number of police officers shot or killed in the line of duty in the U.S. is up 29 percent from this time last year.