WUOMFM

Another year, another protest over racist messages on UM campus

By 1 minute ago
  • U of M students protest racist messages on campus
    U of M students protest racist messages on campus
    Tracy Samilton

Just like last year, racist messages have been found scrawled on campus at the University of Michigan.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel asks the students at Thursday's protest , "It sounds like you think we don't care," (about the racism.) Some of the students agree.
Credit Tracy Samilton

And just like last year, angry students confronted UM President Mark Schlissel at a meeting in the Michigan Union, with a frustrated Schlissel assuring them he was on their side, and everything possible was being done to find the perpetrators.

Police are "looking at video, they're interviewing people," he said.

But so far, just like last year, no one's been caught spreading the hate.  Schlissel asked the students for ideas on how to do more and how to actually prevent the incidents, as many of the students are demanding.

Some students, like senior Stephen Wallace, think video cameras should be installed in the residence halls and other places on campus to catch the perpetrators.

"Here's my thing," he said.  "Would you rather have privacy or would you rather be safe?"

Students said other students who are known to have posted racist messages on places like Snapchat should be suspended.

After the meeting, two lines of white students blocked off the street in front of Schlissel's residence, as black students protested on the front lawn. 

Police arrested one person, a white man not affiliated with the University, after he got into a fight with one of the black protestors.

Another protest is planned Thursday inside the Michigan Union.

Tags: 
racism
racist
University of Michigan

Related Content

Minority students at UM deeply hurt by racist flyers and isolation on campus

By Oct 2, 2016
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

Many minority students remain stunned, hurt, and angry, days after racist flyers were found in two buildings on the University of Michigan campus.

One of the flyers called on "Euro-Americans" to "Be White" and "stop living in fear."

Another flyer gave racist reasons why white women should not date black men.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel called a "Community Conversation" meeting on Sunday afternoon to let people express their feelings and thoughts.

Here we go again: More racist graffiti found on EMU campus

By Bryce Huffman Oct 31, 2016
Eastern Michigan University
F. Delventhal / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The Eastern Michigan University community is once again dealing with racist graffiti on the school's Ypsilanti campus. 

The racial slur targeting black students was found spray-painted on Ford Hall. 

Last month, there were two separate incidents of racist graffiti targeting black students on campus.

Howell students reprimanded for racist Tweets

By Mar 17, 2014

HOWELL – High school officials in Howell say they've reprimanded students involved in posting racist messages on Twitter after the school's nearly all-white basketball team defeated a team with black and white players.

The Flint Journal reports messages were posted after Howell beat Grand Blanc on Thursday 54-49 in a Class A regional final at Linden High School. The messages made reference to Howell's team being white and included a Ku Klux Klan reference.

Racist and anti-Semitic emails sent to University of Michigan students are under investigation

By & Kathleen Davis Feb 8, 2017
The Michigan Union covered in blooming ivy
Wikimedia Commons

Three emails containing racist and anti-Semitic content were sent to students in the computer science and engineering departments at the University of Michigan Tuesday night.

The emails, which were made to look as though they were sent by a university professor and graduate student, had the subject lines "African American Student Diversity" and "Jewish Student Diversity."

According to University of Michigan officials, the emails were the result of a spoof, or imitation, of two U-M faculty members.

Images of the e-mails have been shared on Twitter:

MSU kicks whiteboards off dorm doors in part over racist messages

By Feb 20, 2017
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

Students at Michigan State University can no longer have message whiteboards mounted on their dorm doors, starting this fall. Misuse of the whiteboards has made them more trouble than they're worth.

Kat Cooper is Director of Communications for Residential Services at MSU.  She says too often, students would scrawl offensive comments on the whiteboards. 

"Racist, sexist, anything in that category. Those have happened. There's been issues with them for a long time," says Cooper. "People write things on them that really aren't not part of our value set at MSU."

Kalkaskans divided over village president's racist, anti-Muslim comments

By Jul 25, 2017
Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

Kalkaskans aren't enjoying the newfound national media attention they've attracted the last few weeks, thanks to village president Jeff Sieting's Islamophobic, racist and transphobic Facebook posts.

Sieting, for his part, has not backed down from his statements. Just the opposite: he's given media interviews defending posts like "Kill them all - every last one" about Muslims and "Arm yourself and thin the heard" in regards to Black Lives Matter.

On Monday night, residents packed a village meeting to share a range of opinions and frustrations, from concern for the town's reputation, to support of Sieting, to local business owners saying they've already suffered losses due to negative press about the town.

Concerns about racism help drive more African-Americans to home-school

By Gabrielle Emanuel Jan 4, 2016
Gabrielle Emanuel / Michigan Radio

On a quiet street in Detroit, light pours in the back windows of the Kirksey home. It falls on a wall of textbooks, puzzles and multi-cultural children's books.

Brandon, who is 7 years old, is sprawled out on the wood floor examining a laminated world map.

“Michigan,” Brandon says, pointing enthusiastically to his home state. His 3-year-old brother, Zachary, tries to echo him. Their mother, Camille Kirksey, coaches Zachary on the correct pronunciation.

This might seem like a classic weekend scene, but it’s a weekday scene. That’s because this isn’t just a family home, it’s also a tiny school. A school for one. For Brandon.