WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Anxiety in children is on the rise. What can parents do?

By 1 hour ago
  • Anxiety in children is on the rise.
    Anxiety in children is on the rise.
    Practical Cures / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

One of the very top mental health concerns in this country is anxiety. It’s sometimes hard to be clear about what anxiety is and how to recognize it, especially in children, but identifying a mental health issue like anxiety early on can make a huge difference for a child’s future success.

Dr. Julie Braciszewski, a clinical psychologist and director of Monarch Behavioral Health in Bloomfield Hills, joined Stateside today to explain what causes anxiety, how to recognize it in children, and why treating anxiety that's reached a clinical threshold is important.

"Anxiety disorders in childhood – obviously we all grow up," she said, "they turn into different, more complex, more entrenched anxiety disorders as adults, as well as depression, substance use and abuse  – we can see the writing on the wall very early."

Listen above. You'll hear how children with anxiety are often mislabeled as "oppositional or defiant," and what might be behind the "epidemic increase" of anxiety disorders in people below the age of 18.

Minding Michigan is Stateside’s ongoing series that examines mental health issues in our state.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
anxiety
psychology
Minding Michigan

Related Content

As more kids deal with mental health issues, young Dexter man shares what got him through school

By Jun 1, 2017
Spencer Walz
Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

Spencer Walz began struggling with anxiety back in grade school.

Now 25, he speaks from hard-won experience when he talks about helping young people struggling with mental health issues, and how best to help them overcome fears that talking about it will cause additional problems.

A new poll shows gaps in children's behavioral health treatment

By May 18, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A new poll shows parents are hesitant to talk to doctors about their children’s behavioral challenges.

Temper, anxiety and concentration can be major behavioral health issues for children. But a new Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health shows a large number of parents don’t talk about it with their pediatricians.

Parents “afraid to die” because of fear mental health care system won’t take care of their children

By & Jun 7, 2017
Robert White holds a picture of his sons Fred, 46, and Michael, 32, who are both on the autism spectrum.
Joe Linstroth / Michigan Radio

Major changes could be coming tomorrow in the services for people living with a mental illness or a developmental disability in Michigan.