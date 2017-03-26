WUOMFM

Approval may come soon for proposed Dow-DuPont merger

  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

We may learn this week if European regulators are going to give the green light to the proposed merger of Midland-based Dow Chemical and DuPont.

Reuters is citing sources saying the European Commission will give its blessing to the proposed Dow-DuPont merger early this week.

A European Commission spokesman would only say, “We cannot speculate on the precise date for a decision.”   

European regulators have an April 4th deadline to reach a decision on the proposed $130 billion marriage of two of the world’s largest chemical companies.

The deal still needs the approval of regulators in the U.S, China and Brazil.  Though the European Commission has been seen as the highest hurdle for the deal to cross.

Last week, the Competition Commission of India raised concerns about how the merger would likely negatively affect competition in the industry.

