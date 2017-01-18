WUOMFM

Arab American civil rights group resolves complaint against Western Union

By 11 minutes ago
  • Western Union sign.
    Western Union sign.
    user Metropolico.org / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The American Arab Civil Rights League says it’s resolved a discrimination complaint against Western Union.

The ACRL filed a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, after the money-transfer service had cut off service to Haidar Abdallah, an Arab-American man from Metro Detroit.

ACRL director Rula Aoun said Western Union refused to continue doing business with Abdallah after asking for information about his employment and financial background. And the company never explained its actions.

“One of his concerns and one of our concerns was their refusal to give any reason why he was denied from using the services,” Aoun said.

But Aoun says earlier this month, Western Union issued a statement saying that Abdallah would again be permitted to send and receive funds, and "apologizing for the overall experience, and the difficulties he had interacting with Western Union."

Aoun says the company has still never clarified why it suspended Abdallah’s service.

“But I do know that whatever it was that clarified the issue could have been done at the outset,” she said. “There was no need for us to file a complaint in order to have this issue resolved. Clearly it could have been resolved initially between him and the company.”

Aoun says the ACRL is pleased this case was resolved, but also concerned because it wasn’t the first time they have had incidents like this reported to them recently about Western Union -- all from people of “Arab American or Muslim background.”

Tags: 
Arab american civil rights league
Western Union

Related Content

Western Union discriminates against Muslims, says civil rights group

By Dec 21, 2016
flickr.com

The Arab American Civil Rights League claims Western Union is discriminating against customers based on their religion and country of origin.

Director Rula Aoun says the company refused service to Dearborn resident and long-time Western Union customer Haidar Abdallah. 

He wanted to send money to the West Bank in Palestine.  Aoun says the amount was not suspicious.

"This was just a couple hundred dollars, just to support his wife and children," says Aoun.

Arab-American group sues bank for closing accounts based on race, religion

By Jul 11, 2013
wikipedia.org

The Arab-American Civil Rights League says hundreds of Arab-Americans received letters from Huntington Bank this year explaining that their accounts have been closed, shut down or terminated.

No reason was given for closing the accounts, and no other link exists between the private and business account holders, except that they are all Arab-American owned accounts.