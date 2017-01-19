WUOMFM

Arab American foundation launches fund to help Syrian refugees in Southeast Michigan

By Mateus DeFaria 30 minutes ago

Credit Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

An Arab American foundation has launched a fundraising campaign for new Syrian refugees in Southeast Michigan, raising more than $50,000 for 25 families. 

The Center for American Philanthropy (CAAP) in Dearborn created the Building Blocks for New Americans Fund to provide each family with basic needs like housing, clothing, and transportation. 

The fund is supported by large donors, who match all contributions by smaller community groups. 

Maha Freij is the Deputy Executive Director and CFO of ACCESS, a large Arab American nonprofit also based in Dearborn that oversees the center and its fundraising efforts. She believes these funds cover many of the services that the government is not able to provide for the refugees. 

"Having a shelter over their head, paying for the rent, their utilities, warm clothes - nobody is thinking about that and nobody has those line items in their budget," she said. "The first six to eight months they need some financial support that will allow them to cover their basic needs because the check they get from the government is not enough."

A group of ACCESS case managers selected the families for the program. They visited Syrian households in the Greater Detroit area to determine which were most in need of financial assistance.

Freij hopes to expand the scope of the foundation to include Syrian families beyond Michigan. She says 276 refugees came to the greater Detroit area in the last three months of 2016.

Tags: 
ACCESS
Syrian refugee
Arab Americans

Related Content

Program to help immigrant children learn focuses on parents

By Daniel Rayzel Oct 6, 2016
Simon Blackley/flickr / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The Next Idea

A child's first day of school can be both an exciting and stressful time for a parent, especially for those who are starting out in a new country. The Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS) has created a program to help immigrants adapt to their new community and prepare their children for school.

Michigan playing key role in resettling Syrian refugees

By Jun 22, 2016
A refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos
Razi Jafri

More Syrian refugees have come to Michigan seeking a new life than any other state.

The State Department reports that 505 Syrian refugees settled in our state between May 2011 and May 2016. And more are on the way.