Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul to retire after six decades

NEW YORK (AP) - At 74, the Queen of Soul has decided to take it a little easier.

Aretha Franklin is planning to retire this year, she told Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4, the city's NBC affiliate.  The singer says she has one more album planned, with several tracks produced by Stevie Wonder, and will otherwise limit herself to "some select things" as she devotes more time to her grandchildren. 

She also says 2017 will be her "last year in concert." 

On Thursday, a representative for Franklin confirmed her remarks made to WDIV. Franklin, whose many hits include "Respect" and "Think," added that she did not want to do "just nothing."

But she said that she is otherwise "very satisfied" with her career and is ready to step back.

Watch Aretha Franklin  legendary performance of the National Anthem before the Vikings/Lions game on Thanksgiving Day 2017.

