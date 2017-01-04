Armed with Twitter, Trump tangles with auto industry

Our conversation with Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst for Autotrader

President-elect Trump was busy on Twitter Tuesday morning, this time firing a warning shot across the bow of General Motors.

To quote Mr Trump: "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A or pay big border tax!"

Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst for Autotrader, joined Stateside to talk about the situation between the president-elect and the power he is attempting to show over the auto industry.

Krebs said it looks like it's GM's turn to be in Trump's cross hairs, but the choice of the Chevy Cruze hatchback is an odd choice. She thought targeting a rather low-volume seller that is a "niche model that just came on the market" is a little puzzling. Car sales have been down recently across the industry, leaving automakers seeking ways to save money, and one of those ways is to send production to Mexico.

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about Trump tangling with General Motors and if the president-elect should be taking credit for Ford's announcement that they would be scrapping plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)