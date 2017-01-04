WUOMFM
Armed with Twitter, Trump tangles with auto industry

  • President-elect Donald Trump tweeted:
    President-elect Donald Trump tweeted: "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A or pay big border tax!"
President-elect Trump was busy on Twitter Tuesday morning, this time firing a warning shot across the bow of General Motors.

To quote Mr Trump: "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A or pay big border tax!"

Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst for Autotrader, joined Stateside to talk about the situation between the president-elect and the power he is attempting to show over the auto industry.

Krebs said it looks like it's GM's turn to be in Trump's cross hairs, but the choice of the Chevy Cruze hatchback is an odd choice. She thought targeting a rather low-volume seller that is a "niche model that just came on the market" is a little puzzling. Car sales have been down recently across the industry, leaving automakers seeking ways to save money, and one of those ways is to send production to Mexico.  

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about Trump tangling with General Motors and if the president-elect should be taking credit for Ford's announcement that they would be scrapping plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico.

General Motors
Donald Trump
auto industry
Ford Motor Company

Trump threatens to tax GM's Cruze hatchback for being made in Mexico

By 19 hours ago
General Motors

In another tweet targeting a U.S. company, President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to slap a tax on General Motors for importing one model of a compact car to the U.S. from Mexico.

Howes: With GM idling thousands of workers, automakers may be victims of their own success

By Dec 20, 2016
The Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant has been producing the Chevy Volt since 2011.
user calypsocom / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

It was recently announced that General Motors will cut the second shift from its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant next March. Nearly 1,200 workers will be affected.

This comes on the heels of GM's announcement that five of its U.S. assembly plants -- including Detroit-Hamtramck and Lansing Grand River -- will close down for anywhere from one to three weeks in January.

That will temporarily idle over 10,000 workers.

Snyder to Trump: Respect accomplishments of public employees

By Jan 1, 2017
user cedarbenddrive/Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Governor Rick Snyder says he’s ready to work with President-elect Donald Trump once he takes office later this month.

      

Governor Snyder says Trump has not responded to his congratulations messages, but he has heard from the transition team.  Snyder and Trump both share the experience of being business people without prior experience running for office.

Snyder says Trump needs to understand that governing is different than campaigning. And, Snyder says the chief executive needs to respect that most government workers know what they’re doing.

Mary Barra, in third year at GM helm, is a quiet but effective CEO

By Jan 3, 2017
Steve Fecht / General Motors

January 15th will be Mary Barra's three-year anniversary as CEO of General Motors.  The world's first (and only) female top executive of a major automaker, her transition was a trial by fire.

Barra became CEO of one of the world's largest automakers the week GM revealed it had delayed -- for ten years -- a recall of millions of small cars with faulty ignition switches. 

The scandal cost GM dearly, and Barra took the brunt of the political repercussions, appearing in the hot seat before U.S. House and U.S. Senate committees in the summer of 2014.