WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Artisans of Michigan: Metal sculpture with a function

By 1 hour ago
  • The Tesla-inspired tower on top of Jack White's Third Man Records in Detroit's Cass Corridor.
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    The Tesla-inspired tower on top of Jack White's Third Man Records in Detroit's Cass Corridor.
    Alex Porbe / Incite Design
  • One of the Incite Design team members TIG welding part of a complex lighting structure.
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    One of the Incite Design team members TIG welding part of a complex lighting structure.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio
  • A light fixture being constructed by Incite Design.
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    A light fixture being constructed by Incite Design.
    Alex Porbe / Incite Design
  • Alex Porbe (right) talking with one of his team members at Incite Design.
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    Alex Porbe (right) talking with one of his team members at Incite Design.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio
  • Stacked pipe and tubing in Incite Design's shop.
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    Stacked pipe and tubing in Incite Design's shop.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio
  • Electrical cords in the shop.
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    Electrical cords in the shop.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Alex Porbe at Incite Design holding a sconce he designed and fabricated.
Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

There are people in Michigan who are quietly making pieces of art with a purpose beyond art. 

One of them works in Detroit at a nondescript shop on Mack Avenue. Alex Porbe is with Incite Design, a  fabrication and custom design firm.

Porbe works with architects and project managers, working up designs to complement existing architecture or making a design statement.

“I’m (an) artisan, but you’ve got to put the art in artisan, right? It’s a balance, you know? What we do is functional, so we’re doing lighting, we’re doing handrails, we’re doing shelving units, bars, you name it. It’s just whatever the client can dream up, we can fabricate it,” Porbe said while showing me around his shop.

Designing is a big part of his job. We asked why not just do that. He wouldn't have to get his hands dirty that way.

“Well, what fun is that?" He laughed and added, "You got to get your hands dirty. It’s the end product that, you know, I’m always getting hands dirty first, so when I go to do the design work, I always have to wash my hands or I get smudges all over the presentation drawings. Right? But, that’s where the joy is in it for me. I mean, designing is great and seeing something built, but seeing how you can get your hands into and produce something with your own hands, there’s a lot of pleasure in that,” Porbe said.

Sections of a large lighting fixture being fabricated at Incite Design.
Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Some of the work he’s designed and got his hands on include work on top of Jack White’s Third Man Records store in Detroit’s Cass Corridor. He installed work at the now-closed Coach Insignia restaurant at the top of the GM headquarter’s RenCen building. Recently he designed and built several sconces for the International Banquet Center above Fishbones in Greektown. Right now his shop is working on the Detroit Foundation Hotel, which is opening in the old Detroit Fire Department headquarters right across the street from Cobo. 

"There's a lot of interesting lighting going into that one. Keep your eyes open for that one," he said.

Porbe says his design, his style varies to the clients’ needs, but there is a theme.

“Obviously, I’m a product of my environment here in Detroit, so I’ve got somewhat of an industrial aesthetic. You know, being in Detroit in the ‘90s scavenging through scrap yards, and abandoned buildings, and stuff you find on the street, there’s inspiration in that as well. And sometimes you would take those components and industrial metal objects and make art out of them. So, there’s inspiration in that. You see it all around you.”

The Incite Design shop. Alex Porbe shares the space with other artisans and fabricators.
Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

His shop is full of punches, milling machines, welders, sheet metal benders, cutting torches. It doesn’t look like an artist’s studio. This is a shop. Smoke, sparks, metal shavings, steel pipe and tubing stacked wherever there’s room.

Other artisans and fabricators share the space with Porbe and his team. Unlike a lot of other artisans we’ve talked to, he’s surrounded by people most of the time. But there are times when he needs to be left alone with his own thoughts.

“The lonesome work," he explained, "I stick around after work after everyone’s gone and do that.”

Sometimes designing. Sometimes getting his hands dirty. Not necessarily in that order.

Tags: 
artisans
Detroit

Related Content

Artisan of Michigan: Printing, the art preservative of all other arts

By Mar 3, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Fritz Swanson is a writer. But he says even when he was little, writing alone just wasn’t the end of it. It had to be printed. It had to be a book.

“Writing the story and then making the way that it’s communicated seemed essential to me, seemed all to be part of the same game,” he explained.

When his dad took him along to help a friend fix a tractor, he found something that changed his life.

Artisans of Michigan: Fixing your horn

By Feb 17, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

We headed to the city of Monroe in the southeast corner of the state for our latest Artisans of Michigan. We visited Michigan Musical Instrument Service. Kevin Powers has been repairing instruments there since 1987.

“I do most of the work for the Detroit symphony, all the brass players, the Toledo symphony, some of the guys from Cleveland. Those would be my occasional clients. My everyday ones are the school kids that come in with a dent in the trumpet. That’s who my normal customers are,” Powers

Artisan: Rebuilding WWII vintage airplanes

By Nov 11, 2016
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

World War II vintage planes are big attractions at air shows across the nation, but keeping them in the air means repairs and new parts.

That’s where Dave Groh comes in. He operates Yesteryear Aviation Incorporated near Mason, Michigan.

He rebuilds and makes parts for planes that were used to train pilots. He’s got one himself. Their mostly wood and canvas bi-planes.

Why rebuild WWII trainers?

“Because we love aviation,” he chuckled, adding, “and we like World War II aircraft in particular.”