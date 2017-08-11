WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Artisans of Michigan: Sewing baby carriers and doing good

By 12 minutes ago

Brea Albulov models a Hope Carried ring-sling baby carrier.
Credit Captured by Jes

Hope Carried is the small company Brea Albulov created. It all started when she wanted a ring-sling baby carrier, but couldn't afford one. She decided she could sew one. She used a sewing machine her grandmother gave her.

She loved her baby carrier.

“It created this really comfortable, customizable, easy-to-adjust type of baby carrier,” Albulov said.

She said she also loved that the ring-sling carrier allowed her to discretely nurse wherever she happened to be.

She started to make more of them to sell. As she found success with the baby carrier, she needed help. She heard a story on a public radio station about a woman who had fled Afghanistan and she was here looking for work and a safe place to live, but she’d be lucky to find work as a seamstress, the work she did before. Albulov found the woman, but learned the asylum seeker was prohibited by the government from taking a job.

But she has been able to hire other immigrant women, and says she likes to help mothers who have a hard time finding work.

She’s purchased more sewing machines so the women can take them home and work there when they have time as they deal with the everyday life of a mom. She also freely admits, the women she's hired sew much better than she can. 

When asked how she could afford to hire these women, as many as six during the busy time before the Christmas holiday, she laughed and said, “Well, I have yet to pull a salary or any type of paycheck from Hope Carried.”

She said she puts the money right back into Hope Carried because an important part of the effort is being able to help the women break the cycle of poverty. She feels that right now that’s more important than profit. The Hope Carried website's motto reads "Wear the baby. Change the world."

Support for arts and culture coverage comes from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Related Content

Artisans of Michigan: Angler hooked on tying flies

By Jun 9, 2017
Dennis Potter holding up a fish, standing in the Au Sable River
Courtesy: Dennis Potter

  

Dennis Potter is still doing what he discovered he loved in 1977. He ties flies for fly fishing. He says he still remembers tying his first one.

“To take that fly that I tied – I can show you within six inches on a log where I caught my first trout on the Au Sable River almost 40 years ago,” Potter said.

Dennis Potter was hooked.

He took a fly-tying class, but he says his real education came from being fortunate enough to know a lot of good fly tyers.

He studied their patterns and techniques. He also studied the insects fish prey upon.

Artisans of Michigan: Carving spoons by the thousands

By Jul 28, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Stateside's most recent stop in its "Artisans of Michigan" series brought us not too far from Kalamazoo, where we visited Paul Rutgers of Rutgers Wooden Spoon and Utensil Company.

Rutgers did not start out with a passion for carving spoons and ladles. He worked in construction, laying tile. Then the Great Recession hit and work dried up. Money was tight and he thought instead of buying gifts for family, he’d make some wooden spoons for them. They were a hit. His friends liked them and wanted Rutgers to them some spoons, too. 

Artisan of Michigan: Functional art for your everyday life

By Jul 14, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Kate Lewis is adding to a big plastic bag of clay balls before she begins work at her pottery wheel.

Artisans of Michigan: Forging ornamental iron

By May 12, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

This week, Artisans of Michigan stops in southwest Detroit, at the Diseños Ornamental Iron company.

In the shop, people are welding fences, bending, hammering orange hot – you know, even hotter than red hot – lengths of steel into ornamental scrolls. Others are grinding down welds, smoothing it out to make it look good, and prepping the sculpted steel for powder coating.