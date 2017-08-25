WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Artisans of Michigan: Zimnicki Guitars

By 1 hour ago

We've been thinking about the kind of people you might like to meet. We talk with a lot of authors, musicians, politicians and policy wonks. But, what about artisans? They're the people who use their hands and hearts to build things that we use.

The next stop in our “Artisans of Michigan” series is Zimnicki Guitars in Allen Park, Michigan.

Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Gary Zimnicki is using a sharp chisel to curl away layers of wood on a brace, the support system inside a guitar.

“What I’ll do is carve on them for a while and then pick it up, pick up the soundboard and tap it and see how it responds to my tapping," Zimnicki says.

At that moment, he picks up the piece, holds it near his ear and gives it a couple of taps with his index finger.

Zimnicki builds guitars. He has for a long time.

“It started out as a casual interest. I wanted a guitar and couldn’t afford it. So, I built one. It was the coolest thing ever, you know? I never knew I could do such a thing,” Zimnicki recalls.

He made that first guitar out of butcher block material his dad had in the garage. His friend thought electric guitars were great and asked if Zimnicki could build him one.

Gary Zimnicki taps the soundboard of a guitar to determine if he's shaved enough material from braces on the backside.
Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

After “six or eight” solid-body electric guitars, Zimnicki wanted to take on the challenge of building an acoustic guitar. He found exactly one book on building guitars and was on his way. That was 1979.

Zimnicki eventually expanded to building mandolins and lately, ukuleles. He says he doesn’t want to specialize in any one style as some of the most successful guitar builders have done. He wants some flexibility. He never wanted to be a mini-assembly line of one.

Eventually, building guitars became all Zimnicki wanted to do. He was dissatisfied with his job in the health care industry at the same time he was getting increased orders for guitars. His wife volunteered to go to work full time, so he could pursue his passion full time. That was 15 years ago and both think it was the right choice.

Lately, Zimnicki has been experimenting with salvaged wood from houses and building demolished in Detroit. He gets century old floor boards from Reclaim Detroit.

“Over time wood becomes more and more dense. All the resins in it crystallize, and it just becomes harder and harder to work with,” Zimnicki explains. He says just sawing down the wood for one guitar will ruin a circular saw blade.

For all the piecing together it requires, the wood makes a surprisingly good source of material for an acoustic guitar. Zimnicki played a Beatles tune (listen to the audio above), and the guitar sounded great. He says that sound always makes him glad he made building guitars his career.

“Being able to listen to somebody play a musical instrument and remembering when that instrument was just a stack of wood, rough cut timber sitting on a bench, I can’t tell you what a great feeling that is. Even at this point. I’ve built close to 350 instruments, and I'm still thrilled to hear somebody play their new guitar when they get it,” Zimnicki said, smiling.

Then he played a little more.

Support for arts & cultural reporting on Michigan Radio comes in part from a grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

*This story was original broadcast on Aug. 26, 2016.

Tags: 
artisans

Related Content

Artisans of Michigan: Upholstering for the future

By Dec 9, 2016
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

We live in a throw-away society. Things are made cheaply and when we’re finished with them, we toss them out. That goes for furniture too. People put couches out on the curb. In college towns such as Ann Arbor, at the end of the academic year, there are lots of couches at the curb. 

We used to re-upholster furniture. In fact, some people still do. And in this installment in our series, “Artisans of Michigan” we visit an upholsterer.

Artisans of Michigan: anvil, hammer, and tongs

By Jul 29, 2016
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

  

Anvil, hammer, and tongs.

It's sooty. It's screams muscle and metal. But, the thing that strikes you is this: A blacksmith’s shop has a smell like no other. It’s the coal in the forge, the odor hot steel.

We visited Waterloo Metal Works to talk to John Rayer. But, shortly after I started poking around he stopped me.

“I did forget to give the safety warning. Everything in here is dirty, or sharp, or possibly very hot,” Rayer said.

Artisans of Michigan: Stained glass art

By Jul 15, 2016
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

The Thompson family has been constructing stained glass and leaded glass windows in Michigan since 1929.

“You know, we’re not interested in making sun catchers or little things that we sell at craft fairs. That’s just not our business. Our business is stuff that’s much longer lasting than that,” explained Dirk Thompson.

The family's stained glass windows have been installed in churches, colleges, businesses, and high-end homes. Thompson Art Glass also does a lot of restoration work.

Cobbler philosophy: "If the shoe fits, repair it"

By Jul 1, 2016
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

This is the first in a series on Stateside we're calling Artisans of Michigan.

Our first stop in this trip around Michigan is in downtown Northville at the Cobbler’s Corner.

“Shoe repairing is a lot more than what you think,” Tony Piccoli assures us as soon as we meet.

He says Cobbler’s Corner is the oldest shoe repair shop in Michigan. It originally began as the Northville Shoe Service owned by the Revitzer family, starting in 1928.