Auchter's Art: Welcome back to the world, Red Wings fans

Artist's POV: As I'm sure Red Wings fans are keenly aware, there will be no Detroit hockey club in the NHL playoffs this year. After 25 straight seasons of qualifying (and winning The Cup four times), the Wings were eliminated. It's a shame, but it was a really good run.

When I was six and living in South Carolina, I was geographically predisposed to be a fan of the Atlanta Falcons. But ever the contrarian, I arbitrarily picked the San Francisco 49ers as my first-ever favorite team. Every year they made the playoffs. Every year the Dallas Cowboys beat them in the playoffs. Every year I cried. My brother and I shared a bedroom and each night before I fell asleep I would say "Forty-Niners" out loud so that if I died in my sleep, my brother would be able to tell the world what my last words were.

All that to say, I understand the passions of the Wings faithful. I don't have a grander point to make — the thought of being entirely unprepared for life without the post-season seemed amusing in an empathetic sort of way. (And suddenly realizing just who had become President during the hockey season also seemed amusing, but more in a nighmarish sort of way.)

